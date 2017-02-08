Crow River News Calendar

Cross Community Players Fundraiser

FEB. 8 — Cross Community Players (CCP), community theater group for the Maple Grove/Osseo area for the last 35 years, is having a fundraiser Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 to 8 P.M. at Rita’s Italian Ice 8097 Wedgewood Lane North Maple Grove, MN. A portion of sales proceeds will go to CPP to help fund their upcoming production of ‘Godspell’. Members of the cast will be on hand at Rita’s to sing songs from the show and serve up delicious treats. ‘Godspell’ will be performed the last two weekends of February at Cross Winds United Methodist Church. Details on show times and tickets prices can be found at www.crossplayers.org Also watch for articles in the Osseo Maple Grove Press about this exciting theatrical event.

Corcoran City Council

FEB. 9 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m.,Thursday, Feb. 9 at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.

Strength training

FEB. 11 — Join Allina Health for the fourth of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore muscle condition and strength training, as well as flexibility and stretching. Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

Independence City Council

FEB. 14 — The Independence City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.

Rockford City Council

FEB. 14 — The Rockford city council will meet for a workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. The regular council meeting will follow at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 6031 Main Street.

Rockford School Board

FEB. 15 — The Rockford School Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockford High School in the Heritage Room.

Home Stretch: Home buyer education

FEB. 15 — Led by area mortgage lenders, real estate agents, home inspectors and other housing pros, this class will help analyze when is the right time to buy a home, as well as guide through the budgeting, loan, and closing process. The class is open to Wright County residents and will be held at Wright-Hennepin Electric, 6800 Electric Drive Rockford. Participants receive a certificate after completion of the workshop. The certificate may assist the participants with a requirement of specialized mortgages, down payment assistance or other programs that could make homeownership more affordable. Fee is $30; Call Wright County Community Action at 320-963-6500 ext. 238 to register.

Healthy eating

FEB. 18 — Join Allina Health for the fifth of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore healthy eating cooking basics, and eating “the Mediterranean way.” Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

Prince/Princess for a Day

FEB. 25 — St. Michael Royalty are inviting all princes and princesses to join the royal court in a fun filled day Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at STMA Middle School West. They can get their hair and nails done, as well as play games, take pictures at the photo booth, get their face painted, and decorate their own princess tiara or prince crown. All ages are welcome and tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 per prince or princess.

Cooking class

FEB. 25 — Join Allina Health for the last of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore healthy cooking through a demo class (with samples). Bring questions and a willingness to try fun recipes!

Lions fish fry

MARCH 3 — The Rogers Lions Club is hosting a fish and shrimp fry Friday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers. Featuring fish, shrimp and fries, also baked potato and mac and cheese. Cash bar and family friendly beverages. Cost is $13 for adults, kids 10 and under $6. Money raised goes back into the community.

Country band fund-raiser

MARCH 16 — Area country band Gravel Roads is organizing a special benefit concert in support of the Mn FoodShare March Campaign this coming March with special guests, Two Hicks And A Chick. The event will be held Thursday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. at Le Musique Room in St. Michael. All artist proceeds will be donated to Mn FoodShare. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered from the Le Musique Room (lemusiqueroom.ticketfly.com/event/1405997-gravel-roads-mn-foodshare-saint-michael/). For folks not able to attend a $10 Standing Room Only ticket can be purchased as a donation.

