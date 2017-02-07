Rogers continues conference win streak

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The Royals trailed by one point early in the team’s 77-51 win on Feb. 3 that advanced the Rogers to a 7-0 record against the Mississippi 8 conference.

Trevor Brenning checked into the game and hit a three-point basket to put the Royals ahead.

A couple minutes later, he hit another one. Matt Carik stole the ball and laid it in late in the Royals victory over Buffalo. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Two minutes later, his third consecutive 3-point basket helped the Royals finish the half on a 27-6 run, giving them a 38-18 halftime lead.

“Knowing that (Joe) Belka has confidence and trusts us is something that really helps when playing,” Brenning said about his head coach being able to make quick substitutions early when he needs to. “I truly think that Belka believes he can put us in at any point of the game and we can be ready to perform at a high level and provide a different aspect of skill on the court.”

The bench has been one of the team’s greatest strengths this season, with multiple players being able to step up when they have needed to. Through injury and illness, Belka has been able to constantly rotate anywhere between 6-10 players into his rotation without much hesitation.

“Starters of course start the game and typically get us off to a great start,” Brenning said. “It’s an advantage to have guys who can come off the bench and match the intensity of the starters and continue playing at a high level. Another positive aspect is when players get into foul trouble we can play the bench players more and still play at a high level like we were before.”

Brenning made one more three-point shot in the second half, finishing four for six from behind the arc for 12 points on the night. He was one of three Royals to score in double figures. Jordan Belka and Matt Carik both scored 20 to lead the Royals to the 26-point victory. Collin Franz attempts a free throw in the first half. (Photo by Jared Hines)

While the Royals continue to roll through the conference, the team knows there are aspects of their game that need work as the regular season ends and section play begins. The Royals had 17 turnovers in the game, including many in the second half that allowed the Bison to hang around longer than Brenning and Co. would have liked. Another reason the Royals didn’t pull away faster was their performance at the free-throw line. The team shot just 58 percent, missing 16 of their 28 shots from the line.

“The gym is usually open and a lot of guys use it as an opportunity to get extra free throws up and to help each other prepare for the upcoming game,” Brenning said. “I think as the season continues our free throws will improve.”

Brenning said the team has also focused on drills to try to focus on turning the ball over less. While the Royals might not need clean games to get past many conference opponents, teams in their section like Maple Grove feast on mistakes from their opposition, and will make the Royals pay if they allow the turnovers to continue.

Rogers is 15-3 on the season, winning every single game since a heartbreaking one-point loss to St. Cloud Tech on Jan. 3. Since then, the Royals closest game has been an eight-point victory to Big Lake. All seven of the other wins during the eight-game win streak have been by 19 points or more.

The Royals next opponent is Princeton, a team that has struggled both in conference and non-conference games this season. The Tigers are 3-15, including a 1-6 conference record. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.