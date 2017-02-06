Mending broken hearts

Doctor says better detection and meditation may prevent premature heart attacks

By Deb Schreiner

Contributing Writer

Stopping heart disease before it kills someone in their prime is the passion that drives Dr. Prabhjot Niijar, a heart care specialist at the University of Minnesota Health Clinic in Maple Grove.

Forty-two-year-old Rahul Patil said Dr. Nijjar saved his life. “He spotted the problem right away and got me in the right direction,” Patil said. Dr. Prabhjot Nijjar is a Heart Care Specialist at the University of Minnesota Health Clinic, Maple Grove. (Sun staff photo by Deb Schreiner)

Dr. Nijjar has researched the connection between meditation and the autonomic nervous system at the University’s Center for Spirituality and Healing since 2012.

Initially, Patil noticed he couldn’t breathe properly at the start of a run. “I thought it was a normal part of picking up speed,” he said. He didn’t worry about it until Thanksgiving 2015, when he went down and then up a flight of stairs at home, without doing any other exercise. “I felt that same feeling,” he added. “That’s when I made an appointment with my physician, and she recommended a stress test.”

The results were abnormal. Patil is of Indian origin, an ethnic group Dr. Nijjar said has a higher genetic risk for heart disease. He recommended Patil go to the University of Minnesota Hospital immediately. It was a Friday afternoon, and Patil had weekend plans. “Dr. Nijjar was quite passionate in telling me what was not right and getting me to the hospital right away,” he said. Patil checked into the hospital that night.

“It was a big, big surprise,” Patil said. “I sensed that something wasn’t quite right.” An angiogram showed severe blockages in two coronary vessels that required stents. The angioplasty was a success.

“You really make a difference by preventing something devastating in the first place,” said Dr. Nijjar. “After that, it’s ensuring they don’t get any more heart disease over the next 40 to 50 years.” He said medical training is still heavily biased toward treatment versus prevention.

The challenge, Dr. Nijjar said, is estimating a patient’s risk of developing heart disease, and tailoring treatment according to their individual risks.

One method is a coronary calcium scan. A calcium score shows whether a patient has started to develop early plaque buildup in coronary vessels. “What is not clear is exactly how to use it, and on whom,” said Dr. Nijjar. He and others in his field do not feel the coronary calcium scan is used to the fullest possible extent.

New guidelines issued in 2013 emphasize heart attack prevention and global risk assessments. Dr. Nijjar said the previous focus was on cholesterol levels and medication.

Age, gender, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels are calculators that indicate the risk of a heart attack over the next 10 years. “The problem is they rely heavily on age,” Dr. Nijjar said. “Anybody who is above a certain age, even if they are healthy, would qualify for cholesterol lowering medication.”

He said recent research related to calcium scores show that some older patients may not need medication, because they don’t have heart disease. “If you do a calcium scan and see no plaque buildup, the chance of a heart attack over the next ten to twenty years is extremely small,” Dr. Nijjar said.

Dr. Nijjar said the calculators do not include younger people with a family history of premature heart disease, even though it is a high risk factor. “For those people, doing a calcium scan to look for any signs of plaque buildup is extremely helpful,” he said.

“At the Maple Grove clinic, patients are interested in a more holistic approach, and not just having doctors recommend medications,” Dr. Nijjar said. Patients meet with a dietician that specializes in a heart healthy, Mediterranean diet. “Over time we learned it is not eating more carbohydrates or less fat, but a style of eating that works best to reduce heart disease,” he said. The clinic also offers guidance on smoking cessation. After lifestyle issues are addressed, the need for medications is evaluated.

Dr. Nijjar feels meditation offers many benefits to heart disease patients. However, it has not gained widespread acceptance in the medical community. He said, “A lot of people think it makes you feel good, but where is the evidence that it actually reduces or treats heart disease?”

Dr. Nijjar‘s initial meditation study involved 20 volunteers. The research team did electrocardiograph (ECG) tracings to determine how much the heart beat changes from one beat to another. Variation in a person’s heart rate shows a person at rest and relaxed. A heart that beats at the same rate indicates a more sympathetic activation, or evidence of stress.

Volunteers in the eight-week Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program had no prior experience with meditation. By the end of the program, their heart rate variability showed significant improvement.

Dr. Nijjar and his team are now studying 50 people with established heart disease. In addition to going through the MBSR program, they undergo evaluation of the autonomic nervous system, quality of life, stress levels, and blood tests that signify inflammation. The participants will also be tested six months after the program to document any sustained improvements.

Dr. Nijjar said the goal of the MBSR program is to integrate meditation into mainstream medicine. Patients are trained to focus on their breathing, so they can meditate at home or at work on a break. “It doesn’t call for drastic changes in your life,” he said.

Instead of reimbursing and rewarding the treatment of heart disease, “The health care system needs to realize it is more useful to work on prevention and using alternative therapies as part of a holistic approach that will be most beneficial to our patients,” Dr. Nijjar said.

Diet and a sedentary lifestyle, and not genetics, are the main contributors to heart disease among non-Asian Americans.

Dr. Nijjar said loneliness, depression and stress play a role as well. He said Western societies are more isolated, with less family bonding and connection to others. He described ‘broken heart syndrome,’ when people encounter sudden emotional disturbances. “The heart stops functioning,” he said. “As emotional stress goes away, the heart recovers.”

Now the father of a seven-month-old daughter, Patil has many reasons to maintain his health. He and his wife stopped going out to eat, and avoid cheese and fatty foods. He now runs, lifts weights, and works out on an elliptical machine about four times a week. He also participated in Dr. Nijjar’s MBSR study, and meditates as time permits.

Patil urges others not to ignore the symptoms. “Don’t rely on the numbers or the fact that age may not be a factor,” he said. “I never suspected that I had this severe condition.”

Another day, another heart on the mend.