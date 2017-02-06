Champlin Park extends unbeaten season with win over Maple Grove

In a battle of the top two teams in Class 4A, Champlin Park was able to extend its hold on the state’s top ranking with a 70-60 win over 2-4A Maple Grove Feb. 6.

McKinley Wright led the Rebels with 24 points, and Marcus Hill scored 12 points, while Theo John added nine points.

Champlin Park led by as much as 11 points in the first half, but a late run by the Crimson and two free throws by Wisconsin-commit Brad Davison with 2.1 seconds left reduced the rebels’ halftime lead to 31-26.

Wright led the Rebels with 11 points, while John added seven first-half points.

The state’s top two teams went back-and-forth for the beginning of the game, but the rebels went on a 7-0 run after Maple Grove took an 8-7 lead to take a comfortable seven-point lead.

Champlin Park then went on a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 25-18 after Maple Grove made it a four-point game.

The game once again went back-and-forth to begin the second half, but Maple Grove went on an 8-0 run to make it a 47-43 Champlin Park lead after John was forced to take a seat after picking up four fouls early in the second half.

Champlin Park bounced back with a couple of key buckets, and the Rebels’ attacking offense forced Davison to foul out of the game with roughly two minutes remaining in the game and with Champlin Park sporting a 62-53 lead.

Davison ended the game with 25 points.

The Rebels and Crimson continued to go back-and-forth for the rest of the game, with Wright, Josiah Strong and Marcus Hill converting much-needed shot opportunities.

Champlin Park improved to 18-0 on the season, while Maple Grove’s 12-game win streak was snapped with the loss.

