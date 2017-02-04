St. Michael addresses Trailblazer Transit ‘issues:’ County could withdraw from agreement

The St. Michael City Council heard that personnel issues may lead to Wright County to withdraw from Trailblazer Transit.

The council also received a lobbying update, and agreed to pay for the first year’s ShopSTMA dues for new businesses.

TRANSIT

City administrator Steve Bot and Mayor Kevin Kasel gave an overview of the recent Wright County Area Transportation (WCAT) group meeting.

They said Trailblazer Transit has provided great service to the city’s residents without the need for local tax dollars, but that there are some personnel issues with the Trailblazer board, which includes members from Sibley and McLeod counties.

If the Trailblazer board meets again, Bot and Kasel said there could be action taken by WCAT to withdraw from the Trailblazer agreement.

Wright County cities would then have to work on setting up another transportation provider — which could require St. Michael to help fund some capital costs to cover buses and software.

There are additional dollars returned to the county from disbanding of the previous transit provider, RiverRider, that could be used for some capital costs, the council was told.

The city council agreed that both plans are feasible, but that the city prefers issues with Trailblazer be worked out so the partnership could continue.

LOBBYING

In other news, the council heard from Andy Burmeister of the Lockrridge Grindal Nauen lobbying consultant firm, on the latest from Washington, D.C.

He said President Trump has signed a number of proclamations and is working on transportation and infrastructure improvement that he focused on during his campaign. Burmeister said transportation and infrastructure continue to be a top priority for the President, including talk of a trillion-dollar transportation bill.

He added that this could amount to some good opportunities to fund area projects, including I-94 expansion from St. Michael to Albertville.

He also recommended St. Michael representatives make a trip to Washington to meet with lawmakers regarding the I-94 project. The council thanked Burmeister for his time, and no further action or discussion was taken regarding the matter.

DUES

In further matters, it was mentioned that the city’s Economic Development Authority is recommending the city offer to pay for the first year of ShopSTMA dues ($75 per year) for any new business located in a commercial or industrial property to help them connect to the local business community.

ShopSTMA is a consortium of area businesses that helps promote shopping locally.

As a small business owner herself, councilor Nadine Schoen said having dues paid by the city would be more effective than having ShopSTMA offer free membership, by opening lines of communication between the city and businesses, as well as demonstrating the city has a vested interest in their success.

Councilor Keith Wettschreck suggested designating a council member to visit the new business instead of providing the fee.

The council ended up supporting a motion, Wettschreck opposed, to authorize the city to pay for the first year of ShopSTMA dues for new businesses.

In related EDA news, the council discussed the vacant city-owned parcel next to Main Street Farmer, where staff has had heard from parties interested in purchasing the parcel.

Councilor Cody Gulick said he is willing to negotiate a sale price of land as long as it’s not competing with current businesses in the same area.

Kasel added that his goal was always to stay as close to market value as possible for the land sales so there is not unfair competition with area businesses.

In other action, the council:

APPOINTED Chad Vitzhum to the six-year seat on the EDA; and Matt Robeck to the remaining one-year of Lenny Akkerman’s term; Joe Eull, Steve Flaten and Brian Mielke to the three four-year seats on the Planning Commission; and Tom Hamilton to the remaining years of Keith Wettschreck’s term.