Rogers students stand out for Scholastic Art Awards

Rogers High School students recently earned a total of 39 awards at the 2017 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards.

This year there were approximately 3800 individual artwork entries from across the entire state.

A total of 332 Gold Key, 307 Silver Key and 715 Honorable Mention Awards were given. Students who received Gold Key Awards will have their works of art on display at Regis Center for Art at the University of Minnesota Jan. 31-Feb. 18.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 18, 2017 at the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis. Best of Show and Scholarship Awards will also be announced at the awards ceremony. Gold Key winners advance to nationals.

Gold Key

Gold Key winners include: Kendra Bolster/ Drawing / United Crusher; Kendra Bolster/ Drawing/ Walk Away

Morgan Rgnonti/ Drawing/ Bella; Carly Segulia/ Painting/ Minnehaha Falls; Sydney Lofgren/ Drawing/ Foshay View; Kallie Hambleton/ Drawing/ Tunnel; Victoria Nyland Foley/ Jewelry/ Drop; Gissele Olivares/ Drawing/ Looking for America Tour; Lindsey Wenum/ Jewelry/ On the Threshold of a Dream; Ellie Feilen/ Jewelry/ Robin’s Egg; Megan Secrist/ Jewelry/ Pierced; Allie Roberts/ Drawing/ Shoreline; and Sydney Pettis/ Drawing/ Self Portrait.

Rogers student Morgan Rgnonti wins a Scholastic Art Award for “Bella (dog).”

Silver Key

Silver Key winners include: Heather Smith/ Painting/ Ford; Grace Clark/ Painting/ Locked Up; Emma Navratil/ Painting/ Catch of the Day; Hannah Finstad/ Jewelry/ Cucurbita; Emily Spaniol/ Drawing/ Amelia; and Riley Lamberger/ Drawing/ Slam Dunk.

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention winners include: Kendra Bolster/ Painting/ Mpls.; Taylor Burke/ Drawing/ Dayton, MN

Kyra Cleveland/ Painting/ Old Tractor; Laura Ebert/ Comic Art/ Sunrise; Katherine Kapsner/ Painting/ Hanna Rogers student Sydney Pettis wins a Scholastic Art Award for her “Self Portrait.”

Haylee Fingalson/ Painting/ Phone; Julianna Kiesner/ Painting/ Diner; Marisa Kranitz/ Drawing/ Dakota

Emma Navratil/ Jewelry/ Rustic; Sarah Janckila/ Drawing/ Self Portrait; Payton Maki/ Drawing/ Superman

Caleb Meadows/ Drawing/ Mpls.; Anna Koshiol/ Drawing/; Ashlee Trochil/ Painting/ Self Portrait; Mary Rooney/ Painting/ Seated; Brynn Jasicki/ Painting/ Palette; Emily Spaniol/ Drawing/ Lily Lauryn Thompson/ Painting/ Soundset; Taylor Heisinger/ Painting/ Pigs and Nut; and Karlie Hall/ Painting/ Blue Dodge.