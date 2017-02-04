Rockford Historical Society celebrates past, anticipates future

by Alaina Rooker

SUN PRESS Newspapers

Optimism is abound for the Rockford Area Historical Society coming into the year 2017, as they have just capped off what they called the “year of successes.”

Four members of the RHS were present at the last Rockford City Council meeting to give an update. Member Dustin Bardon spoke about the financial status of the society, successful projects in 2016, and new projects and goals to be completed in the future. All four representatives were on hand afterward to answer council questions.

According to Bardon, 2016 was their biggest year for income and expenses to date. Membership, which accounts for 6% of the Society’s income, is currently registered at 45 people. Charitable gambling from the Hanover Athletic Association was also an important source of income. The passing of a Stork family member and another historical society member left the Society with more unexpected income, as both had left legacy funds to the organization.

Finally, Rocktoberfest, despite the unsavory weather, was what Bardon referred to as a “boon” to the Society. As well as raising exceptional funds, it allowed RHS to truly engage the community, which was their focus in 2016. Other events like the Memorial Day social, author visits, Bingo in the Park, the Harvest Festival, Antique Appraisals, and a Crow River Christmas were vital to achieving this goal.

The council expressed interest in starting a conversation for Rocktoberfest if RHS would like to hold the event again this year. RHS agreed; representatives will be present to discuss with the council at a future work session. The council and RHS set a tentative date for the event, Oct. 7.

Gaining larger support from the community allowed them to put their efforts into bigger events like Rocktoberfest, engage in deeper historical research, nurture collaboration and partnerships with local organizations, and complete critical maintenance to the Ames Florida Stork House. Now that the HVAC renovation is complete, Bardon reported that “it feels 100 times better than it did before.”

What’s Next?

Looking to the future, RHS listed three new goals for 2017: The first is to hire part-time staff to keep collections in order and the AFS house well-maintained; second, to have a year-long theme of World War I, as it is in its centenary; third, continue to make major repairs to the AFS house.

While the house could use a coat of paint, it is mostly in need of major reparations to its garage, which was erected circa 1905. This makes the garage older than half of the house. The need for this is pretty immediate, as Bardon was warned that it only has one winter left before it falls over.

The problem can be traced to a re-shingling job done in the 70s. To cut costs, it was shingled with tar paper, which locks in moisture. Fast forward to 2017, and the garage has all but rotted out.

Reparations could be very costly, as the garage has a historic designation and therefore heavier restrictions dictating who can do the work. Currently, the RHS is seeking small grants from the Minnesota Historical Society.

The council questioned the need for the garage in order for the house to keep its historical site designation. Though the garage is used for storage, City Administrator Madsen brought up the possibility of revamping the space for a reception area or garden. Bardon and the other members agreed to revisit the specifications on the registry listing, as there may be consequences for repurposing the space, but were willing to research alternative options if fixing the garage became too expensive.

In other news, the council:

HEARD updates on the Jan. 24 water main break which occurred west of the Casey’s entrance on Highway 55. Public Works director Trevor Brummer reported that 55 was only briefly closed, and water was only closed off to Casey’s and the neighboring vet clinic for a short amount of time.

APPROVED rate increases for city engineering services, which hadn’t increased since 2013. This includes officially designating Jared Ward to a City Engineer pay grade; he had been working as a Junior Project Manager since 2013 as well.

DISCUSSED in the preceding workshop city goals for 2017. These goals will be covered formally in a future meeting.