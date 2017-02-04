NWSC Nordic teams prepare for late-season meets

With the conference meet having taken place Feb. 1, the Champlin Park and Park Center Nordic ski teams are now preparing for the section meet coming up Feb. 8.

Champlin Park began last week with a six-team meet Jan. 25. The Rebel boys won the meet, while the Champlin Park girls finished in second place.

Ian Ivens led the Rebels with a third-place finish in a time of 16 minutes and 52 seconds. Peter Scheller (fourth-place, 16:52), Luke Crandall (sixth-place, 17 minutes), Michael Urvig (seventh-place, 17:16), Connor Janostin (10th place, 17:33), Drew Carlson (12th place, 17:34) and Mark Scheller (14th place, 17:36) served as the Rebels’ top seven skiers at the meet.

Diana Glebova led the Rebel girls with a second-place finish in a time of 19 minutes and 42 seconds. Sydney Crandall (eighth-place, 20:24), Sarina Lindell (ninth-place, 20:28), Brooke Powell (26th place, 23:08), Atley Schreiner (27th place, 23:10), Katheryn Opansky (33rd, 23:51) and Audrey Whitman (34th place, 23:56) led the Rebel girls.

Park Center began last week with a five-team meet Jan. 24. The Pirates finished fifth in both the boys and girls competitions.

Greg Miller led the Park Center boys by tying for a ninth-place finish overall with a time of 13 minutes and 10 seconds. Chad Korby (19th place, 13:44), Jonathan Christianson (50th place, 16:09), Jonathan Ernst (63rd place, 16:52), Josh Reed (66th place, 17:07), Nate Courchane (72nd place, 17:37) and Cole Beattie (73rd, 17:37) led the Pirates as the top seven skiers.

Elizabeth Mattson led the Park Center girls by finishing fourth overall with a time of 14 minutes and 58 seconds. Rachel Mummah (42nd place, 17:51), Abby Beaver (65th place, 19:08), Bailey Massicotte (94th place, 20:48), Savannah Juetten (111th place, 21:36), Samantha Miller (122nd, 22:33) and Hannah Bautch (134th, 23:17) led Park Center.

The 11 Northwest Suburban Conference teams all came together for the final regular season meet of the season Jan. 26. The Champlin Park boys finished second, while the Champlin Park girls finished fifth. The Park Center boys finished 10th while the Pirate girls ended the meet in 11th place.

Peter Scheller and Matt Omann led the Rebels by finishing tied for fourth-place with times of 14 minutes and 36 seconds. Mark Scheller (20th place, 15:40), Connor Janostin (21st place, 15:42), Urvig (29th place, 16:02), Owan Eerdmans (37th place, 16:35) and Arik Spaude (52nd place, 17:37) led the Rebels.

Glebova led the Rebel girls with a fourth-place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 10 seconds. Jen Omann (23rd place, 18:49), Lindell (26th place, 18:55), Opansky (49th place, 20:11), Brooke Powell (54th, 20:24), Schreiner (59th, 20:32) and Amber Oldroyd (83rd, 21:59) led the Rebel girls.

Korby led the Park Center boys by finishing 24th overall with a time of 15 minutes and 51 seconds. Miller (43rd place, 16:59), Christianson (93rd, 18:49), Josh Reed (126th place, 20:24), Ernst (130th place, 20:37), Joel Nathe (135th place, 20:49) and Nate Courchane (137th place, 20:59) led the Pirate boys.

Mattson led the Park Center girls with her 11th place finish in a time of 17 minutes and 54 seconds.

Mummah (85th place, 22:03), Beaver (122nd place, 23:54), Massicotte (155th place, 25:34), Miller (176th place, 26:58), Juetten (180th place, 27:22) and Tegan MacMurdo (196th place, 28:24) rounded out the top seven Park Center skiers.

The Champlin Park and Park Center Nordic ski teams will compete at the Section 5 tournament Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Theodore Wirth Park.

___

Contact Chris Chesky at chris.chesky@ecm-inc.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.