Maple Grove too much for North Metro girls’ hockey

by Bob San
SUN PRESS Newspapers
Maia Martinez and Mannon McMahon each scored hat tricks to lead Maple Grove to an 11-1 win over North Metro Jan. 28 in Brooklyn Park.
Stars goalie Sophie Almquist was busy as the Crimson outshot the Stars 64-11. Maple Grove put the game out of reach with a seven-goal first period. McMahon and Martinez each scored twice and Taylor Wente, Tina Kampa and Julia Pias each netted one.
North Metro avoided the shutout in the second period on a power play goal by Olivia Fredrickson with assists from Laura Denschfield and Anna Ballweber. The Crimson answered with goals by Martinez, McMahon, Pias and Chloe Corbin.
Martinez finished with a six-point night on three goals and three assists. McMahon (three goals and two assists) and Kampa (one goal, four assists) had five-point games. Coco Francis made 10 saves to improve her record to 11-2.
The third-ranked Crimson, 18-4, next visit Irondale Thursday, Feb. 2 and host No. 5 Blaine Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Stars await the start of the section tournament next week.