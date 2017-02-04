Crimson wrestlers place 3rd at South St. Paul Tournament

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Maple Grove wrestling team competed in their final individual tournament of the season and walked away with a third place finish at the 16-team Veldman Invitational at South St. Paul High School.

Stillwater finished in first place with the host Packers from South St. Paul finishing second. Maple Grove entered wrestlers in 13 out of the 14 weight classes and all 13 placed. The Crimson finished with three seventh placers, a sixth, two fifths, two fourths, three thirds, and two runner ups.

Reaching the finals for the Crimson were freshman Joey Thompson at 106 pounds and Junior Isaac Boehmer at 195.

Thompson, the state’s seventh ranked 106 pounder, has made a finals appearance in all four of the Crimson’s individual tournaments this year, and just like in the previous four he faced a ranked wrestler for the championship. This time he drew No. 1 ranked and undefeated Reid Ballantyne from Stillwater. Thompson trailed just 2-1 late in the second period when he got caught in a throw and suffered a loss by fall. It was only Thompson’s third loss of the year.

Boehmer was the sixth seed at 195. He reached the finals with a pair of impressive wins, but fell to 10th-ranked Connor Weiss 13-2. With the strong showing Boehmer ran his win total to 19 on the year.

Freshman Gavin Peterson, senior Jack Berndt, and junior Adam Skogman at 132, 170, and 220 each won their third-place matches.

Full tournament results for the Crimson are below.

The Crimson host Park Center in their last home meet of the season Thursday, Feb. 2 and then participate in the Armstrong Tournament Feb. 4.

Veldman Invitational Maple Grove Place Winners

106 – Joey Thompson (second)

113 – Simeon Paynter (sixth)

120 – Michael Whirley (fifth)

132 – Gavin Peterson (third)

138 – Tyler Rengel (fourth)

145 – Aacoda Aitkin (fifth)

152 – Sam Quirez (seventh)

160 – Evan Hull (fourth)

170 – Jack Berndt (third)

182 – Wyatt Doubler (seventh)

195 – Isaac Boehmer (second)

220 – Adam Skogman (third)

286 – A.J Johnson (seventh)

Maple Grove wrestlers celebrate their third-place finish at the Veldman Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove wrestling)