Wright Board sets entrance audit meeting with auditor’s office

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

Despite being embroiled in a court case that is heading the Minnesota Supreme Court that has Wright County as a named defendant in case brought by State Auditor Rebecca Otto, the Wright County Board of Commissioners will be forced to work with the Office of the State Auditor when it comes to auditing their books from 2016.

The recent agenda included an item that would sense the audit entrance meeting, something the county board has looked to avoid. In 2015, the Minnesota State Legislature made it possible for counties to experience cost savings by going with an outside auditing firm. In the case of Wright County, that difference is approximately $20,000 under the projected amount the county would have to pay the Office of the State Auditor.

“It isn’t something we want to do, but the auditor has the ability to force counties to go through them,” Board Chairman Charlie Borrell said. “We were selected by the auditor to have our county audited by her office. We’re looking to get out of having them do it because of the additional cost, but, for now, we don’t have a choice.”

Borrell said he had legitimate concerns last year when the county was forced to have the state auditor’s office conducting their audit, given that they were in a court battle with Otto over the Constitutional powers of her office. But, despite the increased cost, there wasn’t the fear that auditors would go over the county’s books with a fine-toothed comb looking for discrepancies.

“We were dealing with members of her staff and they were very professional,” Commissioner Mark Daleiden said. “We didn’t like the price, but we didn’t believe the people from her office would risk perjuring themselves just to prove a point. The people we dealt with were very professional and we hope we will be working with the same people this time around.”

A new law that will once again allow counties to seek an outside audit firm will take effect Aug. 1, but that will be too late for the county to avoid having the state conduct the 2016 audit. The county has already informed the State Auditor’s Office of its intent to use an outside firm for next year’s audit. However, for now, the county is left without an option. As such, the board set the entrance meeting with representatives of the auditor’s office for 10 a.m. Monday Feb. 6.

In other items on the agenda, the board:

ACCEPTED the 2015 indirect cost allocation plan. Conducted annually, the plan prepares for county departments to expend money as part of state and federal grant programs for which those departments are reimbursed for demonstrated county costs related to executing state and federal mandated programs.

APPROVED a three-year union contract with workers in AFSCME Council No. 65, Local 2685. The contract runs through the end of 2019. The board approved a similar three-year contract with the union representing the assistant county attorneys.

SCHEDULED an owners committee meeting to discuss the Courts Facility Building for 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Among the agenda items include a schedule review, a courts tour debriefing, a concept space study and alternatives to access Hwy. 25.

SET a series of bid openings for the highway department. They include bid openings for the 2017 pavement preservation contract (11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24), the CSAH 3 reconstruction contract (11 a.m. Friday, March 10), the Briarwood Avenue project in Rockford Township (11:15 a.m. March 10) and the wide-ranging seasonal requirements bid contracts (11:30 a.m. March 10).

ACKNOWLEDGED the receipt of a $20,000 gift from UMC Inc. in Monticello to the sheriff’s department for the purchase of a drone (an Unmanned Arial Vehicle) to be used for search and rescue operations.

AWARDED the contract for the Southside Trail extension in the City of Annandale to Landwehr Construction of St. Cloud in the amount of $408,629. The project received federal funding, so the county had to act as the sponsoring agency because Annandale has a population of less than 5,000 and needs county sponsorship to receive grant funding.

AUTHORIZED County Highway Engineer Virgil Hawkins and Assistant Highway Engineer Chad Hausmann to attend the National Association of County Engineers annual meeting April 9-13 in Cincinnati.

APPROVED a revised joint powers agreement to for the Highway 25 Corridor Coalition to include Big Lake and Big Lake Township. The coalition is currently comprised of Wright and Sherburne counties the cities of Monticello, Becker and Big Lake and Becker and Big Lake townships.

REFERRED to the Jan. 25 personnel committee meeting a request to hire a Deputy Director of Emergency Management above 12 percent of the minimum salary range.

ANNOUNCED the cancellation of the May 30 board meeting due to five Tuesdays in the month.