STMA Middle School East seeks guest readers

As a part of its “I Love To Read” activities for 2017, STMA Middle School East would like to invite guest readers to the school.

Guests would serve as a role model for reading and literacy. They start each day with a class called KORT, Knights of the Round Table, in which they read two days a week. This class is a combination of fifth through eighth grade students that meets from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m.

Guests are also welcome to join at any other time during the day where they could schedule to read in a fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth grade classroom. If there is a specific class or grade level guests would like to visit; it can definitely be arranged.

Guest readers could read a section from a book or novel written for middle grade students, a picture book, an article or section from a newspaper or magazine, a memoir, a poetry book, etc. They could even bring a friend and perform a reader’s theater.

If you don’t feel comfortable reading to the students, consider joining a class as they are reading. A great day to do that would be Thursday, March 2, as all students and staff in the building will participate in “Read Across America Day” by stopping everything and reading during KORT time, 8:30 to 8:50 am.

This day is to honor and recognize Dr. Suess on his birthday and celebrate his contributions to reading and literacy. Classes will be reading all day long in the Media Center as well so guests could join us at any time to read during the day. There will be a “Dr. Suess” dress up day that day as well; be a Suess character, wear Suess clothing, or just wear black and white to honor Dr. Suess.

If are interested and are available to be a guest reader or would like to join as the school reads on Read Across America Day or any other day, contact Sandi Ferris at 763-497-2655 Ext 93006, sandif@stma.k12.mn.us.