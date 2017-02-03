Rebel boys keep on rolling

Champlin Park center Theo John celebrates a dunk mid-air during game action from earlier this season. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

The Champlin Park boys basketball team has been nearly perfect this season, as it has won all 15 games it has played so far.

The Rebels have scored 80 or more points in 14 of its 15 games, while also keeping the opposition from getting into a groove offensively.

“We thought we would have a good season and our boys have been planning 100 percent to win every game,” Champlin Park head boys basketball coach Mark Tuchscherer said. “Their hard work and teamwork has started to show, especially in some of these bigger games.”

Champlin Park entered last week with a 13-0 record, and it went up against top Class 4A teams in Park Center Jan. 24, and Hopkins Jan. 26.

“This was a week the boys were really looking forward to,” Tuchscherer said. “Any time you get an opportunity to play one, let alone two really good teams back-to-back like Park Center and Hopkins, gives the boys a chance to get pumped.

“Playing those teams was like a state tournament type of experience. It was a good opportunity to play at a high level.”

Entering the game against Park Center, Tuchscherer knew the crowd would play a big factor, as he said the bleachers were packed full of fans.

Champlin Park led 49-37 at halftime, but Park Center eventually climbed within three points with little time on the clock. Brian Smith made a couple clutch layups down the stretch as the Rebels escaped with an 85-75 victory.

“That was an awesome atmosphere, it was standing room only and there was a great crows,” Tuchscherer said. “It was really good for our guys to feel the target on our back and to feel the pressure and feel the urgency in every possession down the stretch.

“It was really good for us to play with that kind of pressure and to come out as winners.”

Smith led the Rebels with 25 points, while McKinley Wright added 23 and Theo John collected a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 12 blocks.

Champlin Park carried its momentum over into its game against Hopkins, as the Rebels were able to come away with a 99-79 win.

The Rebels had six players score in double-digits, with Wright leading the way with a 27 point effort. Wright added 10 rebounds and 10 assists to walk away with a triple-double of his own.

Smith and Marcus Hill scored 16 points apiece, Josiah Strong scored 14 points, and John and D.J. Hunter scored 12 points apiece for the Rebels.

“A lot of our guys have played in some big games over their high school and summer careers,” Tuchscherer said. “They know a lot of the opponents we go up against and the experience we had Tuesday helped set us up Thursday for another big game.

“We had that kind of feeling of pressure Tuesday and we got to play more like ourselves Thursday.”

Champlin Park ended the week with a 77-51 win over Coon Rapids Jan. 27. Wright scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double in two days. John scored 16 points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking 10 shots for his second triple-double of the week.

With just one-third of the season remaining, Tuchscherer would like to see his team continue to improve as the season comes to a close.

“You’re climbing a hill or a mountain all season long,” Tuchscherer said. “You want to get better with every game and the challenge toward the end of the year is that you kind of hit this point in February when the season is starting to get long.

“You want to improve and challenge yourself up through the playoffs so you can play the best basketball possible. You have runs in games and you have runs in the season, and we hope to continue the run all the way through.”

Champlin Park will play next against Andover at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Champlin Park High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at chris.chesky@ecm-inc.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.