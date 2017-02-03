Education

Osseo Middle School students perform in honor band

By
Osseo Middle School Students (left to right) Greta Kitelinger, Josiah Tusler, Olivia Erhardt, Nicholas Mertens, recently participated in the Central Minnesota Band Directors Association Grade 6-8 honor band in Elk River. The students performed under the direction of Mr. Chip Williams; retired band director from Wayzata High School. The honor band was comprised of over 100 students from 32 middle schools in the Central Region of Minnesota.
Osseo Middle School Students (left to right) Greta Kitelinger, Josiah Tusler, Olivia Erhardt, Nicholas Mertens, recently participated in the Central Minnesota Band Directors Association Grade 6-8 honor band in Elk River. The students performed under the direction of Mr. Chip Williams; retired band director from Wayzata High School. The honor band was comprised of over 100 students from 32 middle schools in the Central Region of Minnesota.

 