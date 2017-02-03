Education Osseo Middle School students perform in honor band Published February 3, 2017 at 12:00 am By Contributer Osseo Middle School Students (left to right) Greta Kitelinger, Josiah Tusler, Olivia Erhardt, Nicholas Mertens, recently participated in the Central Minnesota Band Directors Association Grade 6-8 honor band in Elk River. The students performed under the direction of Mr. Chip Williams; retired band director from Wayzata High School. The honor band was comprised of over 100 students from 32 middle schools in the Central Region of Minnesota.