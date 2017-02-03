Osseo boys’ hockey practices with adapted hockey teams

by Bob San
Members of the Osseo High boys’ hockey team recently practiced with the Dist. 279 adapted hockey squads. The adapted teams’ have very small rosters therefore it has been a challenge for the coaches to find enough players for full practices. In the last season, the adapted teams received help from the Osseo girls’ soccer team at practices. That helped as the C1 soccer team captured the state championship. The adapted hockey teams are hoping for similar success with the help of the Orioles and also the Maple Grove girls’ hockey squad.