Middle School West to host special choir concert

STMA Middle School West is hosting the fourth annual Ogni Voce choir concert Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Ogni Voce, which means “every voice” in Italian, is a local choir which includes current and former special ed students and local Special Olympics stars who range in ages from ages 8-60.

Three years ago an STMA High School student had a vision of special ed students coming together to form a beautiful choir and sing their hearts out. With the help of Joe Osowski and Brandon Berger, high school choir directors, and Aimee Libby, head of Special Olympics team, they are able to make this happen.

The Ogni choir members have been practicing current pop songs and are ready to give an amazing performance! This year they have added some fun new acts, too.

Admission into the concert is simply a donation to the Hanover Food Shelf.