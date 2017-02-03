Maple Grove survey reaffirms ‘exceptionally high quality of life’

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The key finding of a Maple Grove Citizen survey conducted in September 2016 is that Maple Grove residents continue to enjoy “an exceptionally high quality of life.”

That was one of seven key findings presented to the City Council Jan. 17 by Chelsey Farson from the National Research Center (NRC).

Farson cited seven key findings from the survey:

• Maple Grove residents continue to enjoy an exceptionally high quality of life.

A total of 98 percent of the respondents said the overall quality of life is good or very good, a number much higher than the benchmark, Farson said. Earlier scores on Maple Grove’s quality of life ranged from 93 percent in 2001 to 96 percent in 2008 and 2013.

Ninety-nine percent of respondents said Maple Grove is a good or very good place to live, 98 percent said it’s a good place to raise children, 83 percent said it’s a good place to work, and 77 percent said it’s a good place to retire.

Ninety-nine percent of respondents said they would recommend living in Maple Grove to someone, and 93 percent said they would remain in Maple Grove for the next five years.

Most important qualities of the city were cited as safety, and the quality of neighborhoods, housing and schools.

Least important were proximity to work and family and friends, and career opportunities.

• Residents appreciate Maple Grove’s community characteristics and improvements have been noted.

Top characteristics were rated as cleanliness, 97 percent; overall image or reputation, 95 percent; availability of paths and walking trails, 95 percent; recreational opportunities for youth, 95 percent; quality of business and service establishments, 94 percent; and availability of quality health care, 93 percent.

Characteristics that have improved from 2013 to 2016 were educational opportunities, ease of pedestrian travel, and openness and acceptance toward people of diverse backgrounds. “When comparisons to other communities were available, all community characteristics were rated much higher than the national average,” Farson said. “Even the lowest rated community characteristic (availability of affordable housing and ease of bus travel within Maple Grove) were rated as very good or good by a majority of residents (56 percent and 57 percent, respectively),” Farson said.

• Maple Grove continues to rank highly with regard to safety.

Ninety-nine percent said they felt safe in their neighborhood during the day. Seventy percent said they felt least safe in Maple Groves parks after dark, compared to 73 percent in 2013 and 76 percent in 2008.

“Maple Grove residents reported feeling much safer than respondents from other communities across the nation, where comparisons could be made,” Farson said. She added that police and fire are Maple Grove’s two top-rated services. Both received positive ratings from nearly all survey respondents, she said.

• Services and amenities provided by Maple Grove show a marked increase in ratings.

Ninety-four percent of respondents rated the services good or very good, again much higher than the benchmark, Farson said.

Services that have improved since 2013 include services to youth; animal control; land use, planning and zoning; sidewalk maintenance; and street repair and maintenance.

“Almost all services that could be compared to other communities were rated much higher than the national average; only two – fire services and drinking water – were similar to the average,” Farson said.

When asked separately about the quality and availability of recreational amenities in Maple Grove, respondents gave top ratings to ice arenas/indoor ice sheets, the Sports Dome at Maple Grove High school, and basketball gyms, which received very good or good ratings from 81 percent or more of survey respondents.

• Residents are increasingly happy with their local government’s performance and overall city planning.

Eighty-one percent of the respondents said the overall direction the city is taking is good or very good, while 71 percent said the job Maple Grove does listening to its citizens is very good or good.

“Where government performance benchmark comparisons were available, Maple Grove received ratings that were much higher than other communities in the nation,” Farson said.

More than 9 of 10 respondents said trails and sidewalks, parks and open space are good or very good. However, recent housing development is an opportunity for improvement, respondents said.

• Traffic and transportation may be an area of improvement.

Potential problems cited by respondents include distracted driving, 60 percent; traffic congestion, 58 percent; speeding and/or aggressive driving, 35 percent; and running traffic lights and stop signs, 29 percent.

Asked to name the single biggest challenge the city is facing right now, respondents listed traffic and transportation; development/attracting new residents and businesses; and managing growth.

“Traffic signal timing was the lowest rated service, with just over half of respondents giving it favorable ratings,” Farson said.

• Economic health and a focus on jobs and attracting primary employers are priorities for residents.

Essential or very important focus areas were cited as follows: overall economic health, 92 percent; attracting and retaining career level employees, 83 percent; retaining and expanding existing industry, 75 percent; addressing workforce needs, 72 percent; recruiting new industry, 68 percent; attracting and retaining entry level employers, 62 percent; and new housing options, 46 percent.

Ranking the importance of Maple Grove attracting primary employers in industries, respondents said the following areas are essential or very important; healthcare, 87 percent; technology, 86 percent; professional and managerial, 75 percent; manufacturing and assembly, 40 percent; and warehousing and distribution, 35 percent.

Maple Grove paid $24,585 for the survey. NRC mailed 1,200 surveys to randomly-selected households and 449 were returned, comprising a 38 percent response rate. A web version of the survey also was made available to all residents, but those results will be kept separate from the random mail survey, according to city officials.

The city’s previous survey was conducted by mail in April 2013; a survey in 2008 was conducted by phone.