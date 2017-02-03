The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city of Maple Grove during the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14. Refer to the city website crime mapping section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Jan. 8

9000 block of Deerwood Lane – There was a report of unoccupied vehicle running; officers made contact with owner who turned off remotely started vehicle.

6000 block of Fish Lake Road – There was a report of person discharging a pellet gun; located parent of party, gave verbal warning of ordinance.

9000 block of Grove Circle – Officers responded to a report of person who fell; officers and ambulance arrived, person not transported.

Monday, Jan. 9

9000 block of Zanzibar Lane – There was a report of someone attempting door of residence; officers could not find anyone in area.

County 30 & Lawndale Lane – Maple Grove Police responded to a report of lock cut from job trailer and numerous tools stolen from inside; no suspects at this time.

Hwy 169 & I-694 – There was a report of graffiti spray-painted onto sound barrier. DOT notified to re-paint barrier. No suspects.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

11000 block of Fountains Drive – Officers responded to a report of two suspects loading cart at business and leaving without paying; officers did not locate suspect vehicle.

16000 block of 92nd Avenue – There was a report of party having asthma attack; officers provided oxygen until medics arrived for transport.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd – Maple Grove Officers responded to a report of several items being taken and party leaving business without paying; officers arrested party for theft.

7000 block of Vinewood Court – There was a report of carbon monoxide alarm going off and one feeling ill; officers responded with fire department and learned low battery on alarm. Nobody transported to hospital.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

15000 block of 76th Place – There was a report of fire in residents garage; upon arrival fire was out. Officers were cleared by fire department.

16000 block of 96th Avenue – Officers responded to a report of party taking spools of wire and leaving business without paying; officers made contact and arrested the suspect for theft.

14000 block of Sunnyslope Drive – There was a report of occupied vehicle parked in front of residence; officers arrived and made contact driver who was going to surprise party one block away.

Thursday, Jan. 12

10000 block of County Rd 81 – Officers responded to a report of an assault, suspect left; officers could not make contact with suspect. Charges pending.

11000 block of Fountains Drive – There was a report of suspect taking several jackets and running out of store; officers could not locate vehicle, case pending for suspect identification.

Friday, Jan. 13

Hwy 610 & Regent Avenue – There was a report of vehicle all over road and driving on shoulder; officers located vehicle on Westbound I-94 and arrested the driver for DWI.

13000 block of Weaver Lake Road – Maple Grove Police responded to a report of suspect who left without paying; officers identified suspect who will be charged for theft.

15000 block of 76th Avenue – There was a report of person at neighbors, who were out of town; officers made contact, person was house and dog sitting.

Saturday, Jan. 14

6700 block of Zinnia Lane – There was a report of items stolen out of unlocked vehicle parked in driveway overnight; no suspects at this time.

13000 block of 69th Avenue – Officers responded to a report of items stolen out of unlocked vehicle parked in driveway overnight; no suspects at this time.

During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.