Maple Grove Nordic ski teams prepare for conference championship race

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers Christina Bolcer of Maple Grove competes in the conference race. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

In the last week of ski racing leading up to the Northwest Suburban Conference championships Feb. 1, the Maple Grove Nordic ski teams participated in several races at Elm Creek this past week. The lack of snow has created limited ski options and difficult racing conditions, with man-made snow covering ice patches.

Maple Grove boys and girls both placed second out of six teams Jan. 26 in a 5K Freestyle Race. Top seven boys were: 4th Max Kivi, 5th CJ Young, 12th Matt Hempe, 14th Isaac Holcomb, 20th Justin Brakob, 26th Gideon Heroux and 27th Tyler Burkum. There were 124 total skiers.

The top seven girls for the Crimson were: 2nd Gabbie Bolcer, 3rd Christina Bolcer, 6th Jena Hauch, 17th Anna Badger, 22nd Ally Hammann and 29th Ellen Kivi. There were 170 total skiers.

An 11-team NWSC 5K Classical Race followed on the same course Jan. 28, with the Crimson boys taking third place and the girls fourth. This field included No. 1-ranked Robbinsdale-Armstrong. Crimson Matt Hempe finishes sixth in the conference classical race. (Photos by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Top seven boys were: 6th Hempe, 10th Kivi, 12th Young, 26th Holcomb, 36th Brakob, 61st Burkum and 62nd Jacob Rolfs. There were 191 total skiers.

Leading the girls Crimson were: 6th Jena Hauch, 10th Christina Bolcer, 26th Badger, 30th Gabbie Bolcer, 41st Lindsey Kastelle, 58th Eryn Hauch and 63rd Ellen Kivi. There were 220 total skiers.