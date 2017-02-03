Harlan Heyer, born to Hilda and Harry Heyer on August 13,1946 in Mpls, MN went home to Jesus, January 23, 2017 after a long struggle with cancer.

Harlan was baptized at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Mpls. The family moved to Osseo when he was one year old. He was Confirmed St. Paul’s Lutheran, Osseo in 1960. Harlan graduated from Osseo HS in 1964 (football, ice hockey, band). He graduated from Dunwoody Institute and Concordia College, St. Paul, MN. He served two churches in Los Angeles as youth director, worked as an electrician and lived in LA area the remainder of his life. He devoted his life to ministries serving the homeless and poor, and to his beloved wife, Barbara and daughter, Sarah Faith.

Preceded in death by parents and infant son. Survived by his wife and daughter; brother Ken, sisters Audrey, Shirley, Janet; 2 nieces, 2 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews, and many friends.

Condolences to the family may be emailed to Janet Heyer at: jankenka@hotmail.com