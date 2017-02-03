‘Flammable’ for the title; 7th-grader wins St. Michael Catholic School Spelling Bee

Casey Fredrickson, right, a seventh grade student at St. Michael Catholic School, recently won the School Spelling Bee. Sarah DeMatteis, seventh grade, left, is runner-up.

Casey Fredrickson, a seventh grade student at St. Michael Catholic School, recently won the School Spelling Bee. Her winning word was “flammable.”

Sarah DeMatteis was runner-up. The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest, longest-running, and most successful educational program.

Its purpose is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabulary, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Students in grades five through eight participated in classroom written rounds earlier in January, and the top twenty-four students from those rounds participated in the School Spelling Bee.

Casey will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee Feb. 8 at Resource Training & Solutions in Sartell. Four regional winners will advance to the Minnesota Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee Tuesday, Feb. 21, coordinated by Lake Country Service Cooperative.

The state winner advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee the week of May 28 near Washington, D.C.