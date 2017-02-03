Corcoran, Independence ranked amongst safest small Minnesota cities

Consumer research company ValuePenguin has published a study which found that St. Joseph, Minnetrista, Independence/Maple Plain, Corcoran and Cold Spring/Richmond are the five safest small towns in Minnesota.

The ranking is based on a variety of crime metrics that ValuePenguin sourced from the FBI across 125 Minnesota cities and towns. These 125 cities with more than 5,000 people have crime scores that range from 115 to 4,921.

ValuePenguin explained how it arrived at its rankings. “Although we adjusted for population in our crime rankings, it is still difficult to compare a small town to a large city,” the research company said. “To account for this fact, we separated the safest cities into three categories: towns with populations between 5,000 and 10,000, midsize cities with populations between 10,000 and 20,000, and larger cities with populations greater than 20,000.”

ValuePenguin collected data from the 2014 FBI crime statistics by city, which provides the most recent crime data available. “Not every town participates in this report and we also excluded towns with fewer than 5,000 residents because towns with small populations are more sensitive to crime score fluctuations for fewer crimes committed,” the researchers said.

The raw data report included property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson), and violent crimes (murder/manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) from all law enforcement agencies that chose to partake in the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program.

ValuePenguin standardized the data to reflect violent and property crimes per 100,000, to account for population. “Then, we aggregated a ‘crime score’ by weighting violent crime at eighty percent and property crime at twenty percent. Though property crime is more prevalent, we figured that violent crime is more concerning to town residents.”

The research report continued, “Then we adjusted the crime score for population size, giving more slack to larger cities. Finally, we ranked the cities based on their crime scores.”

Here’s how Corcoran ranks amongst the safest places in Minnesota in Value Penguin’s factor categories (1= Best, 62= Average):

• Fourth – Small Town Safety Rank (Population 5,000-10,000)

• Seventh – Overall Safety Rank

• Ninth – Violent Crime

• 15th – Property Crime

Corcoran’s population is listed at 5,545. The city had 36 violent crimes and 1,136 property crimes per 100,000 population, amounting to a crime score of 479. Corcoran is served by the Corcoran Police Department.

ValuePenguin ranked Independence and Maple Plain under West Hennepin Public Safety, the law enforcement agency that serves both cities. The two cities together had a small town ranking of third and an overall safety rank of fourth. The combined population of the two cities is 5,497. They had 109 violent crimes and 600 property crimes per 100,000 population, amounting to a crime score of 388.

The two cities had only six violent crimes reported in 2014, and West Hennepin had the third-lowest rate of property crime.