Community & People • Education 7th Graders “Take A Stand” for History Day Published February 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm By Alaina Rooker Rockford middle school’s annual History Day celebration was Jan. 26. It showcased the work of all RMS 7th grade students, who were tasked with putting together a project on the theme “Take A Stand.” Student Logan Gusse is pictured here after giving his presentation “Pheasants Forever,” which focuses one nonproft’s effort to protect the pheasant population and their natural habitats since 1982. (Sun staff photo by Alaina Rooker) Students are encouraged to choose a topic and “run with it,” said Principal Amy Denneson. Shelby Tody, pictured here, chose to speak about her grandfather, Walter M. Tody. Tody had his own unique stamp on history, battling through a very dysfunctional family early in life, and later against Nazi-invaded Poland despite his German heritage. (Sun staff photo by Alaina Rooker) Ashley Johnson poses in the midst of her presentation on Martin Luther King Jr. with a photo of his family. Many students chose topics on slavery and the Civil Rights movement, including the Underground Railroad, profiles on famous abolitionists, the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and even the iconic Black Power salute at the podium of the 1968 Olympics. (Sun staff photo by Alaina Rooker)