STMA mural aims to inspire learning

STMA Middle School West artist-in-residence Reid Thorpe works with students, left to right, Elliott Loftus, McKinley Beaumont and Brittany Gertzen on the school’s new mural project.. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West student artists hope to inspire classmates with this year’s mural project.

Each year the art department hosts an artist-in-residence to help students create and paint a mural.

This year’s mural represents a school-wide them focusing on working together to be mindful of leadership abilities through academic and creative success.

"Students are excited to express this theme through the images we are creating focusing on subjects we use to lead the way as example for each other every day at Middle School West," art teacher April Erickson said. " The mural is going to be installed in our academic area for all students to see when This year's STMA Middle School West mural represents a school-wide them focusing on working together to be mindful of leadership abilities through academic and creative success. Leading the effort here is artist-in-residence Reid Thorpe. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

they walk the hallway to classes.”

Leading the effort is artist-in-residence and award winning landscape artist Reid Thorpe.

Thorpe was born and raised in the rural Wisconsin town of Platteville and grew up hiking, canoeing, and enjoying the outdoors.

He now lives and works in Chaska and has taught a variety of subjects including Jewelry and Video Production in the classroom. His expertise lies in the two-dimensional realm of drawing and painting focused on the land of the Upper Midwest; trees, architecture, and wide-open spaces.