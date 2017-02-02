River Hawks split conference games

By Jake Schroer

The River Hawks fell in overtime to St. Francis before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Chisago Lakes.

North Wright County lost to St. Francis in an overtime contest by the score of 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Molly Young (Brinna Martin) scored first for the Hawks, and they would carry a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Kaylyn Forliti (Sydney Green, Kylie Wolfe) tied the score 1-1 and scored again a few minutes later to give St. Francis the lead.

Before the second period concluded, however, Mackenzie Bourgerie (Martin) struck, tying the game 2-2.

A scoreless third period meant overtime and Sydney Green (Sophia Zebro) crushed the hearts of River Hawks fans with a last-second goal to win the game 3-2.

CHISAGO LAKES

The River Hawks bounced back from Tuesday’s loss with a big 4-1 win over the Wildcats.

Claire DeVries (Jenna Lawry) scored first for the Wildcats, one of just 11 shots on goal.

After holding that lead for the first period, the Wildcats could not sustain it. Brooke Johnson (Molly Young) scored to tie it in the second.

Molly Young scored the game-winning goal early in the third period. Lexy Fuerstenberg (Rachel Lenz) followed up with one less than a minute later and Alana Achterkirch (Lauren Rokala) finished the job late in the third.

With two regular season games remaining, the River Hawks (9-13-1) can improve on last season’s win total with one more victory.

After hosting Princeton on Tuesday night, the River Hawks finish the regular season by hosting conference champion Rogers on Friday night.