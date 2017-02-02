Knights win in-conference, tie out of conference

By Jake Schroer

The STMA boys’ hockey team defeated Cambridge-Isanti 6-0 and tied section foe Moorhead 1-1 to finish the week 1-0-1.

On Tuesday, the Knights used a surplus of shots to bury the Blue Jacket s by a score of 6-0.

In the first period alone, STMA had 23 shots on goal. Zach Sjelin (Caden Sigerud) and Tyler Malerich (Max Helgestad, Val Popowski) scored to bring the first period score to 2-0.

21 more shots and two more goals followed in the next period as Ryan Copeland (Malerich, Helgestad) and Mitch Bourgerie (Jack Kelly, Nick Putnam) scored.

The Knights outshot the Blue Jackets 12-1 in the final period for a 56-10 advantage. Two more goals came from Caden Sigerud (Luc Laylin, Val Popowski) and Adam Flammang (Cody Kelly).

MOORHEAD

STMA skated to a 1-1 tie with the Moorhead Spuds up in Moorhead on Saturday.

This time, despite getting outshot 47-23 in the end, the Knights held a lead and nearly won the game in regulation.

Mitch Bourgerie (Jordan Drobinski) gave STMA that lead early in the second period. They would hold it until Cole O’Connell (Jacob Holtgrewe) scored in the final minute of the third period.

The goal came on one of 19 shots by the Spuds in the third period. Moorhead kept the Knights from having any good chances to win the game in the extra session.

The Knights now sit at 13-3-2 as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Home games against Anoka on Thursday night and Bemidji on Saturday afternoon are next for STMA.