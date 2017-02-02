Community & People

It’s a chili battle at Applewood

By
Applewood Point members aren’t far behind the judges. Each resident grabs a plate and some sample cups and tries each chili recipe. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Champlin’s Applewood Pointe hosted its first annual chili cook off Wednesday, Jan. 25. Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek, Police Chief Dave Kolb and Fire Chief Charlie Thompson were invited to judge the contest. Nearly a dozen chilis were prepared for tasting along with various side dishes including corn bread with honey butter and all the fixings like cheese, sour cream, Fritos. Chilis were judged based on color, consistency, smell and, of course, taste. The judges were surprised to learn some of the ingredients in the chilis - lamb, cinnamon even a splash of vodka. Judges were gifted with prize packs containing an Applewood Pointe mug, tic tacs and some much needed antacids. Pictured are Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb (left), Anoka-Champlin Fire Chief Charlie Thompson (center) and Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek (right). (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Judges carefully analyze every variable of the chili, smelling the aroma and savoring its flavor. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Mayor Karasek and Chief Thompson give each chili a score of one through ten. Judges tasted a variety of chilis from a most-mild white chicken chili to a spicy red pepper chili. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) After wiping his brow, Police Chief Kolb rates the taste of a spicy chili from one through ten. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) The results are tallied and awards are given. Third place was given to Applewood Pointe resident John Troup. The second place chili was Applewood Pointe member Nancy Scott and the first place award was given to Ebenezer Management Services maintenance man Charlie Padula. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) After their “hard work” the judges get to dig in to their favorite chilis for some lunch. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)
