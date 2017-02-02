It’s a chili battle at Applewood

< >

Champlin’s Applewood Pointe hosted its first annual chili cook off Wednesday, Jan. 25. Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek, Police Chief Dave Kolb and Fire Chief Charlie Thompson were invited to judge the contest. Nearly a dozen chilis were prepared for tasting along with various side dishes including corn bread with honey butter and all the fixings like cheese, sour cream, Fritos. Chilis were judged based on color, consistency, smell and, of course, taste. The judges were surprised to learn some of the ingredients in the chilis - lamb, cinnamon even a splash of vodka. Judges were gifted with prize packs containing an Applewood Pointe mug, tic tacs and some much needed antacids. Pictured are Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb (left), Anoka-Champlin Fire Chief Charlie Thompson (center) and Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek (right). (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)