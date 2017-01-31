Wally Reiter, age 70 of St. Michael, passed away Sunday, January 29th.

He was born on June 21st, 1946 to Henry & Theresia Reiter.

Wally is survived by his loving wife Sheri, and his children, Angela, Jacquelyn, & Jeff. He also left behind five adoring grandchildren, Dawson, Angel (deceased), Grace, Bria, & Bryce.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2nd from 4-8PM with a prayer service prior at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Feb. 3rd at 11AM, with visitation one hour prior to Mass and a luncheon to follow. Both will take place at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE St. Michael, MN. Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, 763-497-5362.