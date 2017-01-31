Margaret Ann Heinen, age 81, of Buffalo & formerly of Albertville passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo.

She was born on December 31, 1935 in Albertville the daughter of Louis & Anna (Koch) Roden.

Margaret was baptized on January 5, 1936 at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville.

On October 10, 1959 Margaret Ann Roden and Joseph Heinen were joined in Holy Marriage at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. God blessed their marriage with five children.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren! She also enjoyed her flowers, playing cards, embroidering and cooking.

She was a life, long member of St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville.

Survived by her loving children: Gordy (Debbi) Heinen of Anchorage, Alaska, Theresa Schoen of Big Lake, Douglas (Deborah) Heinen and Marianne (Gary) Lindsey all of Becker; a daughter-in-law: Deb Heinen of Albertville; ten grandchildren; brothers: Gregory (Teresa) Roden of Monticello and Louis (Yvonne) Roden of Granite Falls; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Heinen, a son Paul Heinen, her parents and by 2 brothers and by 6 sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Heinen will be held on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30 A.M. at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville.

Interment will follow at St. Albert’s Cemetery in Albertville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7th from 4-8 P.M. at the Church. Further visitation will be held on Wednesday morning, February 8th one hour prior to Mass at the Church.

Honorary Casket Bearers will be William Roden and John Roden. Casket Bearers will be Zachary Heinen, Joshua Heinen, Spencer Schoen, Jared Heinen, Chase Heinen and Cooper Lindsey.

The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family.