Maple Grove resident performing in ‘Fancy Nancy: The Musical’

Maple Grove resident Jackson Lyon will be featured as the character Lionel in the upcoming production of “Fancy Nancy: The Musical” at the Stages Theatre in Hopkins. Performances begin Jan. 20.

The Stages Theatre Company presents "Fancy Nancy: The Musical," directed and choreographed by Nikki Swoboda, along with musical direction by Sarah Hohenstein Burk. This production includes Maple Grove resident Jackson Lyon, who is playing Lionel.

Based on the popular book series by Jane O’Connor, this playful musical will surely inspire a sparkle or two in one’s heart.

From the tip of her sparkly slippers up to the top of her twinkly tiara, Nancy is set for the spotlight in her first dance recital. What she is not prepared for is getting stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Will she be able to find her fancy flair in time to take the stage?

The complete local cast is as follows: Colton Ames (Chuck), Nikolas Bragg (Chops), Molly DiNardo (Gidget), Liliana Felton (Bree), Yvonne Freese (Mom), Zoe Hollander (Nancy), Bella Lockhart (Gilly), Arden Michalec (Grace), Anna Ramsperger (Rhonda), Abbie Sluka (Wanda), and Sophia Todaro (Gabby).

The Creative Team consists of Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett, Director & Choreographer Nikki Swoboda, Stage Manager Becca Buntjer, Lighting Designer Barry Browning, Music Director Sarah Hohenstein Burk, Resident Costumer Josette Elstad, Set Designer Tiffany Fier, Costume & Make-Up Design Samantha Fromm Haddow, Props Designer Jim Hibbeler, Technical Director Gretchen Katt, amd Production Manager Melanie Salmon-Peterson.

Jackson recently seen in the Stages Theatre Company production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: the Musical.”

“Fancy Nancy: The Musical” opens Friday, Jan. 20 and runs through Monday, Feb. 20, and is for all ages. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. Through theatrical productions, workshops, conservatory classes and other outreach programs, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 145,000 young people and their families.