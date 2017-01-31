Joseph Harold Radoush, age 89, of Brainerd and formerly of Silver Lake and St. Michael, MN passed away on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at The Bethany Good Samaritan Village in Brainerd.

He was born on November 29, 1927 in Hale Township, McLeod County the son of Joseph and Anna (Schiller) Radoush.

Joseph attended School District #69 and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1946. He worked farming and went to Minneapolis and stayed with Aunt Helen and got a job as a Shear Operator for CECO Steel for over twenty years.

In 1975, Joseph H. Radoush and Thelma Odren were joined in marriage and they resided in St. Michael. Later in life, Joseph enjoyed bingo and playing 500 with family.

Survived by daughters: Kim (Jack) Graf, Lori Radoush, Jodi Radoush and by a step daughter: Elaine (Gary) Forbord; grandchildren: Krystal Graf and Todd Meyer; brothers: Roger Radoush, Donald Radoush and Wallace Radoush; sisters: Marlyce (Elroy) Lenzen and Rosemary Radoush; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anna Radoush and by sisters and brothers: Alice Radoush, Joan Grant, Robert Radoush Sr. and Harold Radoush.

Funeral service for Joseph Radoush was held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Reverend Carol Chmielewski officiated. Interment followed at Faith Presbyterian Cemetery. A visitation was at the church one hour prior to service on January 31st.

