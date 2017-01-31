Carrie May Hackler

Hackler, Carrie May, age 97, of Osseo.

Preceded in death by husband, Bradley; son, Roy; and sisters, Mabel Olson and Gloria Boettcher. Survived by son, Tom (Nancy) Hackler; daughter, Grace (Gary) Kottke; grandchildren, Bob Kottke, Paul (Suzie) Kottke, Brenna (Ryza) Garbacz, Jess (Heather) Hackler, and Connie (Daniel) Gallagher; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, Wilbur (Ellen) Boettcher and Art Boettcher; sisters, Joyce Erickson and Betty Kirvan; and other family and friends.

Services were held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Osseo. Interment St. Paul’s Cemetery, Osseo.

