Rogers girls win first conference title in school history

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

With two minutes left in the second period, Rogers skater Ellie Feilen fetched a pass from teammate Courtney Johnston at the point. The Royals held a one-player advantage and were looking to score before both teams headed into the second intermission. Feilen controlled the puck on her stick for a split second before firing it on net.

“At first, when I took it, I thought for sure I missed,” Feilen said about her shot. “When I saw Paetyn (Levis) throw her hands in the air, I soon realized that I didn’t.” Rogers won the Mississippi 8 conference championship for the first time in school history. (Photo courtesy of Dean Hoppe)

Feilen’s goal would be the eventual game winner for Royals 17 win the year. The win clinched the Mississippi 8 conference for the Royals girls hockey team, the first time the team has won the conference in school history. It’s a goal the players and coaching staff have been talking about since before the season even started.

“It felt great to finally achieve the goal we have worked towards all season,” Levis said. “This season everyone has worked so hard and it has brought us together as a group.”

Rogers is 9-1 in the conference this year, losing to Princeton in the third game of the season when Hailey Hartlage was just getting used to being in net at a varsity level. In the loss to Princeton, Hartlage allowed four goals. In the nine conference wins since then, she has allowed just 11. Hartlage has seven shutouts this season (two in the conference) and currently has a goals allowed average of just 1.40. She is one of the many reasons the Royals have won seven consecutive games.

“She has meant so much to this team. We really rely on her and don’t know what we would’ve done without her,” Feilen said of the freshman goaltender. “She has does an amazing job this year and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for her because it’s going to be bright.”

Hartlage admits that she is a lot more confident in net now than when she began the season. She allowed 8 goals in the first three games, while the Royals started the season 1-1-1. In the 19 games since their Nov. 21 loss to Princeton, the team is 16-3 and Hartlage has allowed just 22 goals. Rogers has lost one game since Dec. 11.

“I feel more confident during games now than I did at the beginning of the season,” Hartlage said. “The coaches have helped me improve throughout the season by critiquing me in practices, after warmups and during our games.”

Levis scored her 40th goal of the season in the third period of the 2-0 win over St. Francis/North Branch on Friday night. She is currently No. 3 in the state in goals behind Jessica Bird of Moose Lake-Willow River and Hanna Zavoral of the St. Paul Blades. Courtney Johnston assisted on both goals in the Royals win. Ellie Feilen scored the game-winning goal in the Royals 2-0 win over St. Francis/North Branch (Photo by Jared Hines)

“It feels so surreal, like I’m dreaming and still have to wake up,” Feilen said about being a part of the team’s first conference title. “This has been something we have been striving towards for many years and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

The Royals have two conference games left, both on the road. The team takes on Buffalo on Jan. 31 before playing North Wright County on Feb. 3. The Royals defeated the Bison 4-0 on Jan. 5 and North Wright County 4-1 on Jan. 10. The Royals close out the regular season on Feb. 7 at home against Anoka.

Rogers can now focus on their next goal, which includes taking their successful regular season into the 5AA section tournament. Last year, the Royals lost 4-0 to Blaine in the quarterfinals. Maple Grove represented the section in the 2016 state tournament.

“Knowing that we won conference just motivates us more to work harder and achieve the other goals we have set,” Feilen said.

Levis agrees, knowing that winning the conference was great, but isn’t an excuse to sit back the rest of the season.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be conference champs with any other group of girls,” Levis said. “That said, there is still a lot of work to be done to achieve even more.”