Rogers basketball wins sixth straight

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Rogers forward Collin Franz was at the top of the key when he saw teammate Jordan Belka driving to the basket. Franz led Belka a little too far, so Belka wasn’t able to complete the play himself. Belka reached out and saved the ball from going out of bounds, throwing a perfect pass to Mitch Spilles who was able to easily lay the ball into the hoop and give the Royals a 33-12 lead.

The Royals defeated the Monticello Magic 73-41 Friday evening in front of an energetic crowd excited to watch the Royals. The team has now won six games in a row, including a perfect 5-0 conference record. Matt Carik catches an in-bounds pass in the Royals 73-41 win. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“Our intensity every game is always high,” Spilles said about his team’s mentality heading into games. “When there is a conference game, the team knows we’re going to have to step up even more.”

The Royals players came into the matchup against the Magic, knowing that they were going to have to stop Monticello guard Matt Todd. Todd, a junior, put up 38 points against the Royals in their matchup at Rogers High School last year. At halftime, the Royals lead 46-18, with Todd scoring 14 of Monticello’s 18 points.

“I thought the guards did well for such a great player like Matt,” Spilles said. “Defensively, we played one of our better games, holding them to just 41 points.”

Spilles was one of four Rogers players in double figures, scoring 17 points and adding eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Belka led the Royals with 19 points, while Matt Carik netted 12 and Franz added 11. Mitch Spilles goes up for a fast-break layup. (Photo by Jared Hines)

As a team, the Royals shot 48 percent from the field, making 23 of their 40 two-point attempts in the victory. They also forced 17 turnovers and out rebounded the Magic 37-21. Franz led the team with ten rebounds, while Spilles had eight and Carik added five. Carik’s nine assists were a game high. The Royals only had six turnovers in the win, something Spilles said is something the team has been focusing on.

“We’ve been turnover prone lately, but we continue to work on that and get better,” Spilles said. “We also need to stop fouling so much and play with our feet. We’ve been in some foul trouble in a lot of our games.”

Rogers is now 13-3 on the season with a test against rival St. Michael-Albertville (7-7) on Jan. 31. The Knights are led by Asaba Chomilo, who averages 15.2 points per game. The Royals return home to face Buffalo on Feb. 3.

“Our goal is to be conference champs again,” Spilles said. “We have to approach it one game at a time.”