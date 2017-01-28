STMA swim/dive wins Buffalo meet

The Bison Buffalo hosted the STMA Knights for a Cancer Awareness swim and dive meet on Thursday, January 19.

In support of their cause, the Knights wore pink swim caps and the crowd was decked out in pink gear as well.

Coach Kelli Nadeau has continued to push the boys hard in practice and even though they are physically tired, their mental fortitude carried them through the meet to capture another win.

Junior Varsity final winning score 127 to 56.

Casey Johnson and John Hartnett took first and second place in the 200 freestyle. Owen Lindstrom and Cole Davies posted personal best times in the 100 freestyle. Hinton Hobza swam the 500 free in less than six minutes for the first time ever. Josh Dalluge swam a personal best time in the 50 freestyle.

The following swimmers took first place in their event: Korebin Beutner – 500 freestyle; Joe Spitalnick – 100 breaststroke.

Varsity final winning score 113 to 73.

Max Lezer broke the pool records in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Colten Gustafson swam his fastest time ever in the 100 backstroke. Nate Meyer and Kam Loven swam as fast at this meet as they did at Sections last year. Coach Nadeau is looking forward to even faster times at Sections this year.

The following swimmers took first place in their event: Connor Cahill – diving; Luke Woods – 100 fly; Nick Eicher – 50 freestyle; Zac Trushenski – 100 freestyle; and Kyle Swenson – 500 freestyle.