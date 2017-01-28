Rockford’s jazz dance team is third at league meet

Rockford’s jazz dance team placed third at the 11-team Wright County Conference championship meet Saturday at Holy Family Catholic in Victoria.

Mound Westonka won the title with Orono second. Four Rockford dancers were awarded All-Conference honors including Kaylin Gruber, Emma Skeie, McKenzie Raymond and Sam Vraspir.

Rockford finished fourth in the overall standings when scores from the jazz and kick teams are combined.

The next meet is at New Prague Saturday, Jan. 28. The section meet is Saturday, Feb. 4 at Waconia.