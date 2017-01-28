Rockford school board hears high school updates, splits vice chair vote

by Alaina Rooker

The first regular Rockford Area school board meeting of the year opened with a public comment. The board also heard updates on high school scheduling and continued to work to elect a vice chair.

Public Comment

Two parents of an open-enrolled Rockford high school student came forward to speak for both themselves and their son. The student had no choice but to enroll part-time, splitting high school with remedial classes to make up for lost learning due to a previous medical issue.

Unfortunately, Rockford Area Schools do not permit an open-enrolled student to only be enrolled part-time.

While his parents plan to have him enrolled full-time by the next school year, they asked the school board if some sort of exception could be made so he wouldn’t have to relocate schools to complete his half-year, such as nullifying the rule after so many years of attending schools in the district.

The parents said their son had chosen Rockford in sixth grade because of his interest in Rockford Middle School- Center for Environmental Studies’ commitment to the STEM fields.

Superintendent Paul Durand informed the board this was in fact a school board issue, as the restriction is set by board policy. When a decision is made at that level, school principals and staff are barred from circumventing it.

Traditionally, public comment does not require an immediate response from the board; however, the situation may be resolved in future meetings if a board member brings it to the agenda.

High School Scheduling

In other high school news, the board heard from principal Matthew Scheidler that future scheduling plans are in full swing.

Scheidler and staff have assembled a Schedule Option Committee, or SOC, to more formally seek out best practices for high school daily scheduling. Currently, grades nine through 12 are on a trimester schedule with six periods per day. Typically, of those six classes, four are core class and two are electives.

The SOC has been making site visits to local schools outside of the district, including Edina, Chanhassan-Chaska, and Glencoe-Silver Lake.

Rockford high school staff, parents, and students have also been involved in the process, Scheidler said. He noted senior students have given especially valuable input into the projects.

New courses were also briefed to the board for approval. These courses are: Honors intro to Literature, Holocaust Literature, Honors Biology, Intro to Horticulture, Food Science, Essentials of Algebra II, Painting Studio, and Advanced Placement Studio Art: 2D Design.

Discussion opened to the merits and pitfalls of offering honors courses starting in ninth grade. Board member Amy Edwards mentioned the possibility of a “track” of the same students taking the honors classes year-to-year and the exclusivity that could create. Scheidler responded that students taking standard classes will have the ability to register for an honors course, just as those students taking honors classes will be able to switch back to a standard course.

All classes were approved by the board unanimously.

4-time Vice Chair Split

The school board also continued previous business from their organizational meeting.

At this Jan. 9 meeting, School Board Officers were re-elected for the 2017 year. Chuck Tryon was voted unanimously as chair, Kevin Campbell was voted unanimously as clerk following a declined nomination from Amy Edwards, and Ted Botten was voted unanimously as treasurer.

There were two nominations for vice chair: a nomination for Amy Edwards from Kevin Campbell, and a nomination for Lia Hall from Ted Botten. The vote ended in a 3-3 split, with all new members voting Edwards and all returning members voting Hall.

The council voted again at the end of the meeting with the same result, and agreed to come to a consensus at the next meeting.

However, the vote at the Jan. 18 regular meeting was also split, with no changed votes. At the end of the meeting, a final vote was called, and both Hall and Edwards were given a chance to speak before ballots were passed out to members.

Hall spoke about her experience as a mother of children in the district and her two years of experience as clerk. Edwards also talked about her role as a mother and also the communication skills and desire for transparency she brought to the table.

However, the final vote was identical to the previous three. The Board assured those present at the meeting that a consensus would be reached and there were no ill feelings on behalf of any members.

In other news, the board:

APPROVED open enrollments;

APPROVED all donations, including $40,000 from the Hanover Athletic Association to continue middle school sports during a budget restricted year;

APPROVED a honey bee grant, with plans to install a traditional hive at RMS-CES;

APPROVED a revised policy to allow middle schooler students 14 or older to drive snowmobiles to school.

HEARD a proposal to conduct a survey on residents to gather better input if a future referendum is deemed necessary.