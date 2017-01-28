Improving Osseo/Fridley gymnasts win invitational

by Bob San

The Osseo/Fridley gymnastics team recently won first place at their own invitational.

Improvement would be an understatement for the gymnasts on the Osseo/Fridley gymnastics team.

With newcomer Alyssa Johnson leading the way, the Orioles won their home invitational Jan. 14 with a score of 112.70.

Johnson, a sophomore, finished first on bars, beam and floor and won the all-around title.

“Alyssa is exceeding expectations and is likely to become all-conference,” Osseo coach Tammy Hoff said.

Hoff and her assistant coaches Ray Anderson, Lizzy Miller, Andrea Gross and Reiley Johnson are very pleased with the progress of the young team.

“Many girls competed brand new skills at this competition, demonstrating an immense amount of hard work and dedication to the sport,” Hoff said.

The coaches are especially proud of the many young gymnasts who are tasting competition for the first time. Seventh graders Lexi Shreve and Anna Cowenhoven are doing just that. Shreve and Cowenhoven have never competed in gymnastics before, however, they remain regularly in the line-up on the junior varsity and varsity teams. At the Osseo/Fridley’s home invitational, both girls placed fifth (Shreve on varsity) and first (Cowenhoven on junior varsity), respectively.

Other gymnasts such as Chinto Richards, Chloe Cantlon, Laura Paine, Katie Edwards and Zoe Waldron, Femi Bellow and Hayley Heiss have also shown improvements.

“These gymnasts are examples of what commitment and dedication to the sport of gymnastics looks like,” Hoff said. “They have overcome the stereotype of ‘starting gymnastics when you’re young’ to starting in high school and repeatedly being advocates in the junior varsity line-up.”