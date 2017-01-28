Hanover looks to add grass fire/medical response vehicle

by AARON BROM

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Hanover City Council reviewed the fire department’s request for a new vehicle that would take on double duties of grass fire and medical response.

The council also received an update about the Settlers Park ballfield redesign project, and heard an update regarding a Hennepin County residential recycling grant.

NEW TRUCK The Hanover Fire Department is looking to replace its old pickup grass fire rig with this 2017 Dodge Ram 3500. The vehicle would also be equipped for medical response.

The fire department is looking to replace an old pickup truck that is equipped with tanks and pumps for fighting grass fires.

The new vehicle is a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500, four-wheel drive crew cab. It would include off-road tires and a snow plow package. The project would be completed within 120 days of delivery of the chassis.

“The older pickup will be replaced by this grass rig/medical vehicle,” city administrator Brian Hagen said. “The concept is for grass fire fighting capabilities as well as outfitting for medical supplies needed. This vehicle would be more of a main responder to medical calls versus a larger truck.”

The item was on the work session agenda for discussion only, and formal approval is anticipated at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, council meeting.

BALLPARK

In other matters, the Settlers Park ballfield redesign project was on the agenda for an update. The field will be redesigned to accommodate youth baseball games.

“Ultimately where we’re at is the project is still moving forward,” administrator Hagen said.

He said the Hanover Athletic Association would be donating a check soon to the city for the project.

“Ultimately there a shift in project management and long term responsibilities, but the project is anticipated to happen,” Hagen said.

The project is expected for main construction in spring, with the field available for summer games.

RECYCLING

In further news, the council heard that the current Hennepin County residential recycling funding grant is expiring.

The county adopted the goals established in State Statute and by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) in its Metropolitan Solid Waste Management Policy Plan and developed a Residential Recycling

Funding Policy to help reach a 75% recycling rate by 2030.

The county will distribute to Hennepin County municipalities 100% of SCORE funds that the county receives from the state. SCORE funds will be dedicated to two different purposes: 1) curbside recycling and 2) curbside organics recycling. SCORE funds are based on revenue received by the State of Minnesota from the solid waste management (SWM) tax on garbage services.

Cities that wish to continue in the recycling program will have new guidelines, with a focus shift to organic recycling.

The percentage of SCORE funds allocated to curbside recycling goes from 80 percent today to 50 percent in 2020. The other 50 percent would be for organic recycling.

Formal approval is anticipated at the Feb. 7 meeting.