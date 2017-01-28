Crimson swim/dive wins dual, place sixth at section meet

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers Kelby Modene has been one of the top swimmers on the Maple Grove team this season.

The Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team improved its conference record to 2-3 by overpowering the Coon Rapids 94-74 last week.

The Crimson came in first in two of three relay events and placed first in 7 out of 8 individual events. Captain Ian Mcnicholes took first in the 50 and 100 freestyle and freshman Kelby Modene took first in the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke events. Ben Caron and Carter Markuson came in first and second in the 200 freestyle, Zachary Hopp took first place in the 200 IM and Bjorn Plante took the top spot in the 500 freestyle.

Maple Grove finished sixth at the Section 8AA True Team meet at St. Cloud this past weekend. Some top finishers were:

Modene, second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 free; Hopp third in both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke; Plante sixth and Caron ninth in the 500 free; and the 400 Free relay team of Modene, Caron, Plante and Hopp, sixthh place finish in the end.

The Maple Grove team will take on the Blaine Bengals Thursday, Jan. 26.