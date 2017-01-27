Yunker steps down as Champlin Park volleyball coach

Champlin Park head volleyball coach John Yunker announced that he has stepped down from his position in an email sent to media members Jan. 27. John Yunker. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Yunker guided the Champlin Park squad to a 31-3 overall record in 2016, while also helping the team achieve a second-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament. Yunker announced that he will be joining the staff at the University of North Dakota as an assistant coach beginning Feb. 1.

“It has been a great ride at CP and there are going to be a number of strong years still to come there, but this is an opportunity that I can’t pass up,” Yunker said in an email.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

