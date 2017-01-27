Wright County Regional Crime Lab expected to grow this summer

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

For the last couple of years, Wright County officials have wrestled with the funding process used for the Tri-County Crime Laboratory, which serves Anoka, Wright and Sherburne counties.

At the meeting of the Wright County Board, the commissioners learned that the funding process may change soon because the lab will be adding another county under its umbrella.

“The regional crime lab is likely going to change its name from Tri-County to Midwest Regional Crime Laboratory because Isanti County is expected to join up in June or July,” Commissioner Christine Husom said. “It’s something we’ve been expecting and hoping for since the lab got accredited to handle DNA evidence. We’re hoping that the more counties that join up, the more spread out the funding for the lab will become.”

Wright County is current paying $385,000 a year for its share of funding the lab. That figure represents 22.9 percent of the annual funding. However, Wright County’s usage was 15.2 percent, making Wright County the only of the three counties who funding percentage exceeds its usage.

The board has debated the funding formula, which Husom said will be discussed next month when the Tri-County board meets. While the number is hopefully going to be changed based both on population and usage, Husom said that the current agreement is in force for two more years, adding that, despite the cost, the Tri-County lab is much more efficient in what items it tests and the turnaround time to get results back. Both of those numbers are markedly better than the other option, going through the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“The county’s current agreement goes through 2018,” Husom said. “Our utilization is going up, but there is still a gap between the amount we fund for the crime lab and what we actually use. We’ve been paying a higher percentage for the usage, but we screen out a lot of things before we send them. The value that we get out of the lab is excellent because the BCA won’t examine touch DNA and the evidence they do test can take five or six months to come back.”

The board approved appointing Husom, Sheriff Joe Hagerty and Chief Deputy Todd Hoffman to represent Wright County at the quarterly Tri-County meeting to discuss future funding options. While Husom acknowledges that the cost to have the lab at the county’s disposal is high, the value the county gets from the facility in terms of identifying criminals are being able to arrest them outweighs the current funding gap.

“What is so encouraging is that you can send in the smallest pieces of evidence, like a cigarette butt, and get a hit on an offender,” Husom said. “I’m not sure you can put a price on public safety. It has been demonstrated that the crime lab helps get the evidence to get dangerous criminals off the street before they can commit more crimes. It comes with a cost, but I think everyone who deals with law enforcement, from the sheriff to the county attorney, agree that this is a service that is worth the cost of having it.”

In other items on the agenda, the board:

AUTHORIZED signatures on agreement with Green View Inc. to serve as county park caretakers. Green View employs needy, elderly residents to perform work for different groups and organizations. The contract with the parks department will provide caretaker services as Beebe Lake, Bertram Chain of Lakes, Clearwater/Pleasant, Fairhaven Mill, Otsego and Robert Ney county parks.

APPROVED the repurchase of two parcels of tax forfeited land in the Timber Ridge Third Addition Townhome Association in Monticello. Commissioner Mike Potter said that, in the last four years, the county has placed more than 500 tax forfeited parcels back onto the tax rolls.

REFERRED the county’s fidelity bond limit to the ways and means committee. Minnesota statutes require that elected and appointment officials meet certain fidelity bonding requirements in order to hold office.

Authorized attendance as the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Legislative Conference Feb. 16-17 in St. Paul.

APPROVED a request from School District 728 (Otsego) to have a school resource officer assigned to the district’s K-8 elementary school. The deputy would be hired in May with training provided to have the officer ready for the 2017-18 school year, starting in September.

AUTHORIZED sending new County Commissioner Darek Vetsch to attend an AMC conference for newly elected officials Jan. 25-26 in St. Paul.

SCHEDULED a labor-management/loss control meeting for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Among the agenda items include an examination of the 2016 employee injury/workers compensation data, the goals of the committee for 2017 and discussion of safety training programs.

SET a committee of the whole meeting for 10:30 a.m. following the Feb. 7 board meeting to determine the process for selecting the firm to complete the budgeted master space study for county facilities

APPROVED convening the county’s tax forfeit committee meeting for 8:30 a.m. prior to the Jan. 24 county board meeting to give the committee an update on a private sale that is being conducted.

Authorized signatures on a quad county Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) program. The contract includes Benton, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties and will provide for a regional economic strategy coalition.

WITHDREW its appeal of a culvert replacement that was contested by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The board determined that the DNR had no authority over the culvert replacement because it was deemed that the culvert replacement had no bearing on public waters.

APPROVED an agreement with the DNR to purchase a 12 acre addition to the St. Michael Meadows State Wildlife Management Area. The tract of land is part of the increasing size of a basin along Pelican Life for wildlife management and waterfowl production.

REFERRED discussion of the condition of the carpeting on the third floor of the county courthouse to the building committee.

APPROVED a precious metal dealer license to Shapan Kirkpatrick of National Gold Consultants Inc. in Monticello.