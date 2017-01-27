Toughness defines Champlin Park’s Gerads

Upon tearing her ACL last January, Champlin Park’s Allison Gerads was determined to return in time to play her senior season of basketball. Champlin Park’s Allison Gerads drives to the hoop during game action from this past season. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Gerads played eight games last season and averaged 13.2 points. She has produced similar results this season, as she is currently second on the team with her 13.1 points-per-game average.

“To have an impact on the team again has meant something to me,” Gerads said. “I was happy I tore it last year to have this final chance, because I’m not playing basketball in college.”

Gerads said she did not let herself feel depressed following her injury last season, as she knew she could come back and help her team if she was able to rehabilitate the injury immediately.

Champlin Park head girls basketball coach Josh Steck saw Gerads take minor steps right away to help her play her senior season.

“I knew she would take the court again for us,” Steck said. “I have been around girls basketball for the last 12 years and this is not the first ACL injury I have dealt with. The problem comes down to how well they rehab and what they do to get better.

“Some kids won’t rehab as well and they’ll gain weight and get slow, but Al was back two days after her surgery. She was in the gym doing the little things she had to do, like bending the knee.”

Gerads said the most difficult part of her rehabilitation was the mental aspect.

“The first thing I thought was that I had to get motivated to get back out there,” Gerads said. “It was all mental because people were telling me my knee was fine, so the biggest thing was knowing I could do it because my head said I could.”

Gerads’ hard work paid off, as she joined the team at the beginning of the season. Gerads kicked off her senior season in style, as she picked up 17 points in the Rebels’ season-opening 69-60 win over Chaska Dec. 1.

“I was really excited to come back,” Gerads said. “There were no nerves, I was just excited to come back and play my senior year.”

While Gerads isn’t quite back to 100 percent just yet, Steck said she is a great player to have on the team.

“She is a good kid to have around, a captain this year,” Steck said. “She is not back to where she was before her ACL, but she worked very hard this offseason just to get back to somewhere where she was before the ACL.

“It’s nice to have her and her athleticism back. Not a lot of teams have a 6-foot kid that can jump and has long arms.”

With nine games remaining on the season, Gerads hopes her squad can fight through the section tournament and secure a spot in the state tournament.

“I just want to get my last year as a Rebel going and I want to finish at the state tournament,” Gerads said.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.