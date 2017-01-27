STMA middle schools crown top spellers

The STMA middle schools Spelling Bee Final Four include, left to right, Marie Meehan (fourth place), Shaya Bebensee-Hansen (third place), Hannah Hughes (second place), and Daniel Wray (champion).

St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West eighth grader Daniel Wray outlasted a field of 21 top spellers in grades five to eight from St. Michael-Albertville middle schools to win the 2016 STMA District Spelling Bee on January 19th at the Middle School East cafeteria.

The winning words this year were “avalanche” and “insulin.” West seventh grader Hannah Hughes finished second. East eighth grader Shaya Bebensee-Hansen and fifth grader Marie Meehan finished third and fourth respectively. Marie won a face-off with West seventh grader Sydney Rogers to claim fourth. The top four spellers will advance to compete in the regional Spelling Bee in St. Cloud Feb. 8.

This was Daniel’s fourth time in the district spelling bee and second year in a row that he has won the District Bee. He also finished second place finish his fifth grade year. Daniel has had a stellar Spelling Bee career. Hannah, Shaya, and Marie were all appearing in their first district Bee. Marie was the only fifth grader that qualified for the Bee.

Two other spellers making return trips to the district Spelling Bee were West eighth grader Dominic Pizano (2015) and East seventh grader Peyton Lenz (2016).

Other spellers from West that competed in this year’s district Bee were eighth graders Noah Anderson, Brandon Gasser, Shea Hassinger, Charlie Jerpseth, Lydia Lamey, and Hannah Ternus.

Other spellers from Middle School East were eighth graders Lily Negaard, Locke Rowland, Hillary Sann, Cody Yaeger, seventh graders Chloe Florip, Paige Graziano, Ben Larsen, and sixth grader Tyler Zenga. Tyler was the only sixth grader in the Bee.

A total of 119 words were spelled in this year’s Bee, 96 of them correctly. That is an 81% success rate. Samples of words spelled correctly this year include “tenaciously” and “scrumptiously.”

STMA middle schools spelling finalists include front row, with hands on knees, Ben Larsen, Paige Graziano, Marie Meehan, Shea Hassinger, Lydia Lamey, Lily Negaard, and Hillary Sann. Middle row: Tyler Zenga, Peyton Lenz, Sydney Rogers, Cody Yaeger, Shaya Bebenssee-Hansen, Locke Rowland, Daniel Wray, and Brandon Gasser. Back row: Hannah Ternus, Chloe Florip, Dominic Pizano, Charlie Jerpseth, Noah Anderson, and Hannah Hughes.