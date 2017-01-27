Rogers boys hoops team records another road conference win

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Rogers senior forward Mitch Spilles spilt two defenders and soared through the air during the Royals 62-43 win over Cambridge-Isanti Jan. 13.

Spilles easily laid the ball into hoop — two of his nine points on the night—and quickly got back on defense, helping his team in forcing 25 Bluejacket turnovers in the victory.

“It has been a continued trust and growing together,” Collin Franz said. “Our team chemistry is very important to the entire team.”

The Royals (10-3) got off to a slow start on Friday night, missing open shots and allowing the Bluejackets to stick around for far too long. At halftime, the Royals led by just six, not something that anyone in the white visiting jerseys were proud of.

“We understand that as last year’s conference champs we have a target on our back every game,” Franz said. “We’re going to get every team’s best shot when we play them so we focus on every individual game.”

Franz helped led the Royals to a much better second half, scoring 11 points in the game and adding eight rebounds and two steals. Matt Carik led the Royals with 21 points, while many other players contributed in the win. The Royals players have consistently talked about who scores not mattering as much as the team playing together in a cohesive fashion. Many players have stepped up in different roles, leading to depth that Rogers hasn’t seen in a few seasons.

“Nick Camarote has had an awesome start to the season,” Franz said about his senior teammate. “He’s stepped up into a starting role when we need him to and is a great ream first player. He gives us energy and consistent effort on both ends of the court.”

The Royals outscored the Bluejackets 39-26 in the second half to cruise to a 19-point conference victory on the road. The team is 2-0 in conference play and is one of only two teams currently in the Mississippi 8 with a winning record while Big Lake (8-2) is the other. The Royals and Hornets were to meet Jan. 24 while the Royals take on the St. Francis Saint Jan. 20.