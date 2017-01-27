River Hawks get shut out by Cambridge-Isanti, blast Willmar

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

North Wright County continued its push toward the playoffs with a split week, losing to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday night and routing non-conference foe Willmar Thursday.

The River Hawks lost in shutout fashion to the Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets Tuesday night. Through the first two periods, neither team could score despite ample chances.

Then, in the third, the Blue Jackets broke through for three goals and the win. Those goals came from Chloe Nelson (Alyson Niebur, Brook Wedin), Alyson Niebur (Nelson, Wedin) and Sydney Nuebel. All three goals came within the first four minutes of the final period.

Anna LaRose made 32 saves but could get no help from her offense.

WILLMAR

The River Hawks picked up their eighth win of the season; just one shy of last year’s total with four games left to play. Willmar was the victim of a 7-1 thrashing on Thursday night.

A strong start propelled the River Hawks to a 4-1 lead after the opening period. Samantha Och (Rachel Lenz, Sydney Lemke) scored just 32 seconds into the game for North Wright County’s first lead.

Madison Garberding (Mya Monson) answered for Willmar, but it would be the only answer her team would have against NWC.

Goals by Molly Young (Alana Achterkirch), Amber Hieber (Och, Lily Johnson) and Rachel Lenz (Lexy Fuerstenberg) followed to close out the opening period for the River Hawks.

The lead kept growing in the second period; Mackenzie Bourgerie (Och, Lauren Rokala) and Brinna Martin each scored a power play goal to make it 6-1.

Bourgerie (Hieber) added one more in the third period for a 7-1 final.

The River Hawks played at St. Francis Tuesday night and conclude the week Friday night at Chisago Lakes.