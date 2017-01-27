MG puckmen beat Blaine, fall 1-0 to No. 2 Elk River

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers Maple Grove goalie Ethan Haider makes a save in the 1-0 loss to Elk River. (Photos by Rich Moll— richmollphotography.com)

If there are any doubts that Maple Grove can play with any boys hockey teams in the state, last week’s 5-3 win over Blaine and a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Elk River should erase them for good.

The Crimson were hoping to earn a share of first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference North by handing the Elks their first conference loss Jan. 19. The large crowd at the Maple Grove Community Center was treated to a classic defensive tilt as the Crimson battled the Elks evenly. Elk River outshot Maple Grove 27-15 but solid defense by the Crimson and the goaltending of Eric Haider kept the game scoreless.

The Elks finally broke though on a goal by Griffin Young at 7:16 of the third period. The Crimson could not get through the tough Elk defense and goalie Duncan Weist, and suffered only their second conference loss. Crimson Jarrett Cammarata (16) fires a high shot against Elk River goalie Duncan Weist. (Photos by Rich Moll— richmollphotography.com)

Maple Grove bounced back with a tremendous effort and a 5-3 home win over arch-rival Blaine Jan. 21. The Crimson’s offense was clicking the whole game and they outshot Blaine 46-26 to avenge an earlier 5-2 loss to the Bengals.

Maple Grove led 2-0 after one period on goals by Tyler Kostelecky (assisted by Brian Brandt) and Tyler Borsch (assisted by Sam Huff and Hunter House). Blaine tied it midway in the second but the Crimson regained the lead on a late goal by Justin Kelley with assists from Huff and House.

Jack Kelly gave Maple Grove a two-goal lead early in the period with assists from Huff and House and the lead stood until Blaine scored with one minute left. But there would be no miracle comeback for the Bengals as Huff scored into an open net to seal the win.

Haider made 24 saves for his seventh win of the season against two losses.

The Crimson, now 12-4, will face another tough week with two top-ranked teams. They travel to Aldrich Arena in White Bear Lake to take on No. 4 Hill Murray Thursday, Jan. 26 and host No. 8 Centennial Saturday, Jan. 28.