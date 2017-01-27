Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the events that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 1, through Jan. 7. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Jan. 1

13000 block of Maple Knoll Way — A patrol officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle pull into a closed business area at midnight; officer made contact, citing occupants for open bottle and drugs. Mackenzie Colman, 19, of Maple Grove was cited for open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelbi Blum, 19, of Maple Grove was also cited for open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd — There was a report of a party getting out of a taxi without paying their fare; officers made contact with intoxicated party walking away, who then went back and paid fare.

9000 block of Deerwood Lane — Officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of a business; on arrival officers found a person laying in parking lot with several injuries and they were transported to hospital. The incident is being investigated.

I-494 & I-694 — There was a report of a vehicle all over the roadway; officers located vehicle and observed it crashed into a snowbank. The party was arrested for DWI. Evan Samson, 26, of Maple Grove was cited for third degree driving while impaired with an aggravating factor, third degree driving while impaired criminal penalty and third degree alcohol concentration over .08 within two hours.

Kaitlyn Yanke, 24, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 9500 block of Zircon Court North.

Joshua Bigelow, 33, of Rogers was cited for aggravated assault in the second degree, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 9000 block of Inland Lane North.

Monday, Jan. 2

7000 block of Main Street — Officers responded to a report of a party disputing change given; party left before officers arrived.

Bass Lake Rd & Nottingham — There was a report of vehicles stuck due to icy roads; officers assist by pushing vehicles with the assistance of a tow company.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

9000 block of Minnesota Lane — There was an alarm sounding at a residence, and the door was found open between the house and garage; officers arrived, searched exterior and interior of residence nothing suspicious.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd — There was a report of parties sleeping inside vending machine area of business; officers made contact providing a ride home.

6000 block of Magda Drive — Maple Grove officers responded to a report of a person with high temperature, feeling ill; officers arrived informed learned party was released from hospital recently. An ambulance arrived for transport to hospital.

11000 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a person falling on ice in parking lot; officers assisted party getting into warm building, medics arrived for transport to hospital.

Garrett Miller, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for theft on the 15000 block of Grove Circle North.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

7100 block of Annapolis Circle — Report of wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway overnight; cards used at several places in area, no suspects at this time.

12000 block of 62nd Place — Residents returned home and found footprints in backyard and screen damaged; officers arrived, no forced entry and nothing else damaged. There are no suspects at this time.

12000 block of 74th Avenue — There was a report of vehicle stolen from residence; officers learned vehicle was towed by association not stolen.

Brandon Fritzen, 24, of the Minnesota Correctional facility in St. Cloud was cited for violating an order for protection at the 11000 block of Central Park Way in St. Cloud.

Thursday, Jan. 5

14000 block of Territorial Road — Maple Grove Police responded to a report of a party having trouble breathing; officers arrived and provided oxygen until medics arrived for transport to hospital.

7000 block of Elm Creek Blvd — There was a report of a person sleeping in the lobby of a business; officers made contact, party left and went to different business where officers found party sleeping inside. Uber picked up party for ride home.

Deshun Juma, 18, of maple Grove was cited for motor vehicle theft on the 17000 block of 96th Avenue North.

John Schneider, 22, of Maple Grove was cited for interfering with a 911 call and fourth degree criminal damage to property on the 15000 block of 76th Avenue North.

Gabrielle Findell, 24, of Elm River was cited for second degree DUI, second degree driving while impaired with two or more aggravated, second degree DWI criminal penalty, careless driving and DUI in the second degree with a BAC over .08 within two hours on the 13000 block of Grove Drive North.

Friday, Jan. 6

16000 block of 96th Avenue — There was a report of two parties not exiting or paying for their taxi fare; officers made contact with parties who did not have funds to pay. The taxi driver just wanted to leave. No charges filed.

16000 block of 96th Avenue — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen outside business; the vehicle was tracked through an iPhone in Lakeville. Lakeville Police arrested suspect for theft.

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a person experiencing diabetic issues, medics arrived to check party, officers cleared.

Saturday, Jan. 7

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a person inside a vehicle slumped over; officers made contact with party who was intoxicated and arrested for DWI.

400 Eagle Lake Drive — Maple Grove Police responded to a report of several people walking in the woods with flashlights; officers made contact with several juveniles who had been out looking for their dog that ran away.

During this time period there were 42 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.