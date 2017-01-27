Knights basketball offense falters in 50-47 loss to Big Lake

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Xavier Thurman goes up for the shot against Big Lake. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA lost its only game of the week Friday night against the Big Lake Hornets.

The teams kept the score low in the first half, leading STMA to grab a 26-20 advantage after the first half.

The Knights got off to a good start in the second half, jumping out to a 32-20 lead, only for the Hornets to bring it back. Eventually, Big Lake tied the game 36-36.

STMA rebounded to take a 44-40 lead and managed to keep the lead for a while. The Knights took a 47-44 lead with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. The Hornets went on a 6-0 run to end the game, scoring to take the lead with under a minute remaining.

The Knights had a couple of chances to tie the game down the stretch, but could not find a basket. Asaba Chomilo’s final heave glanced off of the backboard as the Hornets won by a score of 50-47.

Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team has had some tough losses including this one.

“We just have to keep plugging away, keep learning, especially how to close games,” Anderson said.

The Knights played Tuesday night in Monticello and travel to Buffalo on Thursday night.