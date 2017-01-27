Crimson wrestlers get big win over Wayzata

by Bob San

With section seeding implications on the line, the Maple Grove wrestlers welcomed section foe Wayzata to the Crimson’s gym for an important triangular dual last Friday.

Both Wayzata and Maple Grove got decisive wins against Spring Lake Park earlier in the night. Then, with the spotlight on and a strong crowd in attendance, the two teams began one of the more exciting duals of the year. Wayzata won the dual between these teams last year, but this year it was the Crimson that made all the right moves to come away with a 37-26 victory.

Sixth-ranked, 106-pound freshman Joey Thompson came into the dual with 23-2 record and drew a tough matchup with Wayzata’s Cal Swenson, who entered with a 17-6 mark. Last year Thompson needed a last second reversal to beat Swenson. It was not as close this year as Thompson controlled the match and got his team a bonus point with a 10-2 decision.

This was the start of three early matches that the Crimson felt they needed to win in order to counter the Trojans’ strength at the higher weights. At 113, sophomore James Dick not only got the win but after being down five and battling off his back in the first period he was able to lock up a cradle in the second period and get a big pin for Maple Grove.

At 120, senior Michael Whirley got a few early takedowns and then held on for a 9-7 victory. Unfortunately, the Crimson were also assessed a team point for arguing with the official, but still lead 12-0 after three matches.

With Whirley moving down to 120 pounds late in the year the Crimson don’t have a true 126 pounder. However, junior Simeon Paynter stepped up to take that spot for the night despite knowing he was going to give up at least 10 pounds and facing one of Wayzata’s better wrestlers. Paynter fought hard but eventually lost by fall.

Leading 12-6, the 132 pounds bout was expected to be a close one pitting two wrestlers with more than 14 wins on the season. However it wasn’t close. Crimson freshman Gavin Peterson shocked the crowd and his opponent with a huge 40 second pin. That extended the Crimson lead to 18-6.

At 138 and 145, Crimson seniors Nick Bugajski and Sarah Tison were underdogs that needed to keep things close. Bugajski wrestled a strong match and almost got the victory but fell 3-1. Tison showed incredible heart fighting off her back a number of times to save the Crimson a team point and lost just by a 19-4 technical fall decision. That closed the Crimson lead to 18-14.

But that was as close as Wayzata would get. At 152, Crimson junior Aacoda Aitkin secured an impressive 16-7 major decision and at 160 sophomore Evan Hull, in his first match back from injury, pinned his opponent in the second period. That stretched the Crimson lead to 28-14 with just five matches remaining.

But Wayzata still had some of their top wrestlers left. At 170, Wayzata sent out senior Dan Herda (17-2), the third ranked 170 pounder in the state. But this is where the Crimson made a big move. With the Trojans having to put their wrestler on the mat first, Maple Grove countered by putting in junior Jacob Hebert to face Herda and bumped up senior leader Jack Berndt to 182 pounds.

The move worked as Herda secured a pin against the game Hebert but Berndt got a pin of his own. That made the match score 31-20 and meant that the Trojans would need to win all three remaining matches for any chance to win.

They didn’t. In fact, the Crimson won at 195 and 220. Junior Isaac Boehmer got a late third period takedown at 195 to cut the lead to one. With the crowd and the coaches yelling for Boehmer to let his opponent go and try to tie the match with a takedown, Boehmer instead hooked in a leg and turned his opponent to get the thrilling 9-7 victory. The win also locked up the victory for the Crimson.

The Crimson added a hard fought 5-1 win from junior Adam Skogman at 220 before giving a forfeit to Wayzata’s highly ranked heavyweight to end with a 37-26 victory.

The Crimson also went 2-1 and finished fifth in the Champlin Park Dual Tournament over the weekend.

The Crimson next wrestle Thursday, Jan. 26 at Armstrong for a triangular with Armstrong and St. Paul Harding. Then the Crimson have their last individual tournament of the year at South St. Paul on Saturday the 28th.